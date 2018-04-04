James Davison Hunter, LaBrosse-Levinson Distinguished Professor of Religion, Culture and Social Theory at the University of Virginia, will be the featured speaker at the Bill and Roberta Bailey Family Lecture in Christian Ethics from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the Bill Daniel Student Center at Baylor University.
Hunter’s presentation, “Good Kids: Thinking Anew about the Moral Formation of Children” is free and open to the public.
DAR meeting
The Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meets at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Brazos Room of the Wealth Management Center of Community Bank, 1711 Lake Success Drive.
The program will be “The Night the Stars Fell on Texas,” presented by Joy Duncan of Dallas. Visitors are welcome to attend.
Navy Week
The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System will celebrate Navy Week from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
The VA center will have food, games, a photo booth and a petting zoo with the Navy’s mascot. The U.S. Navy Band’s woodwind quintet will perform at 4 p.m., and its brass band will perform at 5:30 p.m.
The activities will be in the Inner Circle area and in Stracke Auditorium, Building 6. For more information, call 743-1430.
MCC opera
McLennan Opera will present “La Fille du Regiment” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College.
Tickets are $12 each and $10 for seniors and students.
Call the box office at 299-8200 or email boxoffice@mclennan.edu for more information.
Health Extravaganza
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will celebrate National Public Health Week by hosting a Health Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 225 W. Waco Drive.
The event will include fitness demos, fun activities and health information, with resources for the whole family.
For more information, call 750-5435.
Lorena blood drive
Lorena High School will have a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 1 Leopard Lane in the gym foyer.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Greg Borchardt at 857-4604.