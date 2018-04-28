The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will present songs of “Dreams and Imagination” Sunday at 3 p.m. at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Avenue.
Concert admission is $5 and a reception will follow.
YCCT is an auditioned chorus for male and female singers grades 3-11 under the direction of Florence Scattergood. Current membership is from 18 schools and 13 different ZIP codes in the Central Texas area.
Auditions for fall 2018 open May 1 by appointment. For more information, email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.
Waco Jazz Orchestra
McLennan Community College’s visual and performing arts program presents a concert by the Waco Jazz Orchestra Monday, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The free event takes place at the Ball Performing Arts Center. Call 299-8283 for more information.
ISD summer summit
To help parents keep their children engaged and learning over the summer, and to connect families with potential summer programming, Waco ISD will host a “Summer Summit” on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Mayborn Museum.
Representatives from businesses and organizations in the community will showcase their summer programs and services. The event is free which includes access to the museum. For more information, contact Catelia Vazquez at 755-9473.
Exercise class
The city of Waco and South Waco Community Center are hosting an exercise class beginning Monday in the center’s fitness room at 2815 Speight Ave.
The classes cost $3 each and are instructed by certified personal trainer Monika Bergsted-Long. The classes takes place Monday-Thursday, from 6-7 p.m. and involve high intensity interval training involving running, free weights, machine weights and kettlebells.
Call 750-8650 for more information.
University reunion
University High School’s class of 1968 will have its 50-year reunion July 27-28.
The class will tour the new University High School on July 27, then gather for a casual mixer from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Waco Hippodrome Theater, 724 Austin Ave.
They will meet for a dinner July 28 in the president’s suite of The Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.
For tickets or more information, email rosebryson@prodigy.net.