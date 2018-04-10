Mercy House will host its annual banquet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Antioch Community Church.

Mercy House is a Waco drug and alcohol recovery home for men.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit antio.ch/mhbanquet2018. Tickets are $40 each.

Parkinson’s support

Deep Brain Stimulation, a treatment option for some symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, will be discussed during a Parkinson’s support group meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday at Community Fellowship Church, 2001 N. Valley Mills Drive.

A Baylor Scott & White Health neurosurgeon and a Medtronic representative will provide information and answer questions about the treatment option. For more information, call 776-8778.

United Way

United Way of Waco-McLennan County will have a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. Thursday at its new office, 1516 Austin Ave., Suite 2.

MCC chorale concert

McLennan Community College’s Visual and Performing Arts school will have a chorale concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.

The concert is free. For more information, call 299-8283.

Alzheimer’s support

The Alzheimer’s Association in Waco is conducting assessments for its next Early Stage Support Group, which starts Thursday.

The group is designed for both caregivers and people with a memory loss diagnosis. For more information, call 753-7722.

Archaeology talk

The Central Texas Archaeological Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Deirdre Fulton will give a presentation titled, “Animal Sacrifice at Carthage: A View from the Tophet.” She will discuss her research on animal sacrifice in a ritual context.

Gardening speaker

Master gardener Melody Fitzgerald will speak to the Lorena AARP group Thursday at Summer Palace, 1201 Hewitt Drive.

For more information, call Jean Woodard at 857-4724.

German interest group

German author Barbara Ortwein will discuss her new book, “At Journey’s End: Texans Forever!” during the German Interest Group of the Central Texas Genealogical Society meeting Wednesday.

Ortwein’s talk will start at 1 p.m. at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. For more information, call 750-5945.

