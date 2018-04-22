Central Texas Watercolor Society will present a demonstration by Michael Holter at 6 p.m. Monday at the Whitehall Center, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Holter’s paintings have a loose, vibrant quality that defines impressionistic watercolors. Paintings by watercolor society members will be on exhibit at the center until May 9.
Genealogical society
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Houston journalist Michael C. Duke will share lessons learned in efforts to save his family heirlooms after Hurricane Harvey.
For more information, call 750-5945.
Waco NAACP
The Waco NAACP will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
For more information, call 733-5261.
Waco Rotary Club
Andrea Barefield, executive director of the Texas Brazos Trail Region, will be the guest speaker at the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. She will discuss the 50th anniversary of the Texas Heritage Trails Program and the newly reinstated Texas Brazos Trail.
Lunch is $12.
St. Louis Round-Up
St. Louis Catholic School will have its Preschool, Kindergarten and First-Grade Round-Up at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the library on the first floor of the school.
The event is an outreach to parents, students and prospective students on the role of early childhood education. For more information, call 754-2041.
MCC faculty recital
McLennan Community College’s visual and performing arts program will present a faculty recital featuring Cara Dailey on the flute, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 110 of the Music and Theatre Arts Building.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Austism 5K
The Heart of Texas Austism Network is sponsoring a 5K run and fun walk at 8 a.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East. Entry for the 5K is $20. The fun walk is free.
There will be a resource fair for families, with various organizations that serve families and individuals with austism providing free information and resources. Register online at www.hotan254.org.