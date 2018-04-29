The Speegleville Fire Department and Barkley Animal Clinic and Hospital will host a rabies vaccination clinic from 12:30 to 3 p.m.Saturday at the Speegleville Fire Department at State Highway 6 and Speegleville Road.
Rabies vaccines will be discounted to $13 with multi-vaccination packages available for dogs and cats. Parvo and feline and canine distemper vaccines will be available at individual or full package rates.
Dogs must be leashed or in a cage while cats must be in a cage or carrier. Contact Robert Barkley at 776-5073 for more information.
Axtell garage sale
More than 40 locations across Axtell will participate in the annual Axtell City Wide Garage Sale Saturday. A flyer with all locations listed will be at each garage sale, the Axtell Post Office and the Axtell Store. Call Cindy Caldwell at 717-0611 for information.
Summer summit
To help parents keep their children engaged and learning over the summer, and to connect families with potential summer programming, Waco ISD will host a “Summer Summit” on Saturday, May 5, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Mayborn Museum.
Representatives from businesses and organizations in the community will showcase their summer programs and services. The event is free which includes access to the museum. For more information, contact Catelia Vazquez at 755-9473.
Exercise class
The city of Waco and South Waco Community Center are hosting an exercise class beginning Monday in the center’s fitness room at 2815 Speight Ave.
The classes cost $3 each and are instructed by certified personal trainer Monika Bergsted-Long. The classes takes place Monday-Thursday, from 6-7 p.m. and involve high intensity interval training involving running, free weights, machine weights and kettlebells.
Call 750-8650 for more information.
Waco Rotary Club
Charles Walker, director of the Mayborn Museum, will present a preview of the upcoming “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” at Monday’s Waco Rotary Club meeting.
Rotary meets at noon at Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd. Lunch is $12.
Caladium bulbs
WFWC is selling caladium bulbs at a price of $1 each. Royal Flush and Pink Beauty will take full sun.
Inquiries may be made through 2900wfwc@gmail.com or at the Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs, 713-1139.