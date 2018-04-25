The McLennan County Historical Commission is sponsoring a free lecture about the Texas Rangers that will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum’s Education Center, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
In the lecture, titled “The Texas Rangers Approaching 200: Texas Legend, American Heritage,” Museum Director Byron A. Johnson will explore the place of the Rangers in history, popular culture and modern law enforcement.
Autism Network 5K
The Heart of Texas Autism Network is sponsoring a 5K run and fun walk at 8 a.m. Saturday at Brazos Park East. Entry for the 5K is $20. The fun walk is free.
There will be a resource fair for families, with various organizations that serve families and individuals with autism providing free information and resources. Registration is available at www.hotan254.org.
MCC wind ensemble
McLennan Community College’s visual and performing arts program will present a wind ensemble concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ball Performing Arts Center. The concert is free.
For more information, call 299-8283.
‘Wind in the Willows’
McLennan Theatre will perform “The Wind in the Willows,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Bosque River Stage.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. For ticket information, call the box office at 299-8200.
Race relations group
The Community Race Relations Coalition will have its quarterly program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the parish hall at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St.
Dinner will be provided by the coalition’s board, with donations accepted. The program will be a panel titled “Leaders of Color in the Nonprofit Sector.” The event is free and open to all, but reservations are required by calling 717-7903 or emailing Jo@welterfamily.org.
Mission Waco 5K
Mission Waco and Baylor University’s Alpha Tau Omega fraternity chapter are sponsoring a 5K race at 8 a.m. and a one-mile fun run at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mission Waco’s Jubilee Park, 1304 N. 15th St.
Preregistration is $15 for the 5K and $10 for the fun run. Day-of registration is $20 and $15, respectively. Free preregistration is available for Brook Oaks and Sanger Heights residents.
All proceeds will go to Mission Waco and Mission World.
For details, go to www.missionwaco.org/raceone.