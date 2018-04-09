Waco Tactical Fitness, a 501 (C3) organization, will be holding a fundraising event April 27-29. This event is a biathlon style event which takes place in Crawford on city property and streets are incorporated into the course which the athletes will traverse.
This will include the Crawford Community Center as the start and stop line.
Each athlete will be running with a rifle slung on their backs and a holstered sidearm. Our shooting stages start and end on private property. On April 27, the course will be tested and adjusted by WTF range safety offices by running the course themselves.
April 28 will be a 10K event. April 29 will feature a sprint event a shortened course to 5K. For more information, visit www.wtfbiathlon.com.
MCC jazz concert
McLennan Community College will host a free student jazz band concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ball Performing Arts Center.
For more information, call 299-8283.
East Terrace luncheon
East Terrace is hosting a luncheon and games day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the McLennan Community College Services Center.
Tickets are $40 per person, with proceeds benefiting the maintenance and restoration of East Terrace. For more information, call 644-8876.
Scandinavian Friends
Lyndon Herrstrom will speak to the Scandinavian Friends social group Tuesday at Uncle Dan’s Barbecue, 1001 Lake Air Drive.
Dinner starts at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
Herrstrom’s topic is Bishop Hill, Illinois, a Swedish settlement that is now home to a state historic site, Vasa Order of America and the Vasa National Archives. Vasa is a Scandinavian-American fraternal organization.
Miniature golf
The Waco Founder Lions Club will have a miniature golf tournament at 6 p.m. Saturday at Waco Lions Park, featuring food, prizes and a silent auction.
On-site registration will start at 5 p.m. The entry fee is $50 per two-person team. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the club’s Project for Charity and Waco Lions Park.
For more information or to register early, call 776-5341 or email wacofounderlions@gmail.com.
Calligraphy Guild
The Waco Calligraphy Guild meets April 14 at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
Call 848-4165 for more information.