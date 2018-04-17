The National Injury Prevention Council will have its second annual Hats and Pearls Tiffany Style Champagne brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road.
This year’s event is focused on preventing drownings in lakes and other open bodies of water. Many young people lose their lives because they do not wear life jackets.
The cost is $55 per person or $400 for a table. For more information, call 951-897-4545.
Kiwanis Seniors
Humane Society Executive Director Don Bland will speak at the Kiwanis Club of Waco Seniors meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral, 618 N. Valley Mills Drive.
For more information, call 399-0072.
Riesel blood drive
Riesel High School will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the school gym, 600 Frederick St.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Joseph Akers at 896-3171.
City youth council
The City of Waco is accepting applications for the 2018-19 Waco Youth Council. All area students in high school in the fall of 2018 who live in the city limits of Waco are eligible.
Applications will be accepted through Thursday and are available from high school counselors, the city secretary’s office and the recreation department administration offices.
For more details, call Earl Stinnett at 750-8018.
NARFE meeting
The National Active & Retired Federal Employees will have a luncheon social with a speaker for their meeting Thursday at Golden Corral, 618 N. Valley Mills Drive.
A complimentary meal to members will be provided. Members may arrive at 12:30 p.m. to order , and Sara Hurbline will speak on “Health Food Choices” at 1 p.m.
For more information, call 772-8663.
Waco Rose Society
The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the home of Bob and Joyce Jones, 3525 Carondolet Blvd.
The meeting is free, and the public is invited. Call 753-8776 for directions.
TSTC blood drive
Texas State Technical College will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at 3801 Campus Drive in a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Michelle Rachels at 867-3441.