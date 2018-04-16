The 2018 Spring Lecture for Historic Waco is a panel discussion on the Civil War, examining the music, medicine (or lack thereof), munitions and the maritime forces. The panel will consist of Dr. Robert Corwin, Joe Walker, and Professor Gerald Powell.
The lecture is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive. It is free to the public. Call 753-5166 for more information.
Lecture RSVP due
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Dr., invites the public to a free lunch-speaker program for seniors at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Dr. Mary Phillips, assistant principal of Lake Air Montessori School, will speak on “Breaking Bounds: Exploring the Baltic States.” Due to limited seating, please notify the church office at 754-7333 by noon Tuesday.
Audubon Society
The meeting of the Central Texas Audubon Society is Tuesday in Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. Come visit with fellow birders at 6:30 p.m.; the meeting begins at 7 p.m. This month’s speaker is David Sarkozi from Houston Audubon. David’s presentation is titled “Big Year in Texas,” which will give the results and his attempt to conduct his big year in 2017. You do not have to be a member of Audubon Society to attend. All are welcome!
Friends of Peace
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will host a presentation by Freedom Solar of Austin, Tuesday, at 6p.m., at Poppa Rollos Pizza in Waco.
Shannon Munden will speak on the history of solar energy, installation of home solar systems, and financing. The lecture and pizza/salad buffet are free. All are welcome.
For more information, visit www.friendsofpeace.org.
MCC rock ensemble
McLennan Community College’s visual and performing arts program presents a rock ensemble concert Tuesday, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The free event takes place in Ball Performing Arts Center. Call 299-8283 for more information.
‘The Magnolia Effect’
Newcomers and Neighbors welcome Lisa Monroe as she discusses “The Magnolia Effect” at the Wednesday meeting at Ridgewood Country Club.
She will speak on the effect the Magnolia entities have had on the Waco economy. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and is $20.
Call 836-5170 for more information.