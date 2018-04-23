McLennan Theatre presents “The Wind in the Willows,” Thursday through Saturday April 26-28 at the Bosque River Stage.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. Performance times are 7:30 p.m.
Contact McLennan Box Office at 299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu for ticket information.
Parent outreach
St. Louis Catholic School will host its preschool, kindergarten and first-grade roundup at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the library on the first floor of the school.
The event is an outreach to parents, students and prospective students on the role of early childhood education. Call 754-2041 for more information.
MCC recital
McLennan Community College’s visual and performing arts program presents a faculty recital, featuring Cara Dailey on the flute, April 24, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The recital takes place in Room 110 of the Music and Theatre Arts Building. Call 299-8283 for more information.
Kiwanis Seniors
Kiwanis Seniors meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral restaurant on Valley Mills.
For membership information, call 399-0072.
Waco Toastmaster
Waco Early Bird Toastmaster is hosting an open house April 25, from 7-7:50 a.m. at the Association of General Contractor offices, 4500 West Waco Drive.
For more information, contact Randy Hickerson at 855-4409.
Ranger lecture
The McLennan County Historical Commission is sponsoring a free lecture about the Texas Rangers on Thursday, at 6:30 p.m.
The lecture, titled “The Texas Rangers Approaching 200: Texas Legend, American Heritage,” will be held at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum’s Education Center, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
Museum director Byron A. Johnson will explore the place of the Rangers in history, popular culture and modern law enforcement. He’ll also discuss treasures in the museum collections and the upcoming bicentennial of the Texas Rangers.
Ensemble concert
McLennan Community College’s visual and performing arts program presents a wind ensemble concert Thursday, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The free event takes place at the Ball Performing Arts Center. Call 299-8283 for more information.