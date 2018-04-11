The Junior League of Waco is hosting its third annual Parent and Child Initiative Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Dewey Recreation Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
The fair aims to educate and connect families in need with service organizations that can provide free or affordable services to the family and children. Parents are invited to come and meet with representatives from more than 30 organizations in McLennan County who work to equip parents with tools and information that will help their child get the best start in life.
The event will also include free vision screenings for children over 6 months old, provided by the Waco Founder Lions Club, and free dental screenings for children and adults. Children will also have the opportunity to receive free haircuts.
For more information, visit jlwaco.org or email servicefairs@ juniorleaguewaco.org.
North East Riverside
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association general meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave. It is open to the public.
REACH anniversary
The REACH Therapeutic Riding Center will have a 10th anniversary celebration from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday at 1007 Camp Road, near McGregor.
The event will include dinner, music by the GTOs band, silent and live auctions, including a horse auction in which the group auctions off the care of its therapy horses for the year.
The annual fundraiser helps support REAC horses, scholarships for riders, and veterans programs throughout the year. Attire is country casual.
Buy tickets at www.reachtrc.org or call 848-7888 for information.
History Coalition
The McLennan County History Coalition will have its quarterly meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday in the conference room at the Waco-McLennan County Central Library, 18th Street and Austin Avenue.
For information, call Ken Brittain at 772-6659.
Robinson pancakes
The Robinson Area Lions Club will have a free pancake appreciation breakfast for all Robinson veterans and a spouse or guest from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Peplow Park pavilion next to Brookshire Brothers off Robinson Drive.
For more information or to RSVP, call Mike or Linda Sanders 881-1821.