The 58th Annual Waco Gem and Mineral Show will be held 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 28-29 in the Exhibits Building at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
More than 25 dealers of jewelry, mineral samples, fossils and gifts will be on hand. There will also be mineral exhibits, lapidary demonstrations and children’s activities.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $1 for children. For more information, call 733-1658.
Veterans breakfast
The Robinson Area Lions Club will have a free pancake appreciation breakfast for all Robinson veterans and a spouse or guest from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Peplow Park pavilion next to Brookshire Brothers off Robinson Drive.
For more information or to RSVP, call Mike or Linda Sanders 881-1821.
Waco Calligraphy
The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
For more information, call 848-4165.
Richfield reunion
The Richfield High School class of 1968 will hold its 50th reunion the weekend of June 8-9. Events will be held both nights to celebrate the milestone.
For more information, contact Ellan Freed Burke at efb4200@gmail.com or 776-8425.
Starburst entries open
The 20th Annual Starburst Junior Golf Classic will be June 11-13. Managed by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, the tournament will host hundreds of players from ages of 7 to 18 across four area courses. Registration is open now and will close at 5 p.m. June 1.
Complete tournament information can be found at StarburstGolf.com or by calling Amanda Haygood at 757-5611.
Rally for kids
The School of Social Work from the Waco campus of Tarleton State University will host a rally at 10 a.m. Saturday at Brame Park in Bellmead.
Speakers will address the rally’s theme, Social Justice for Kids. There will also be family friendly activities including face painting, chalk and bubbles.