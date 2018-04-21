Baylor University’s handbells choir, The Baylor Bronze, will perform their annual spring concert at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the sanctuary of Seventh and James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave. The ensemble’s 17 members will perform under the direction of Bob Avant. This concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Baylor University School of Music at 710-3991.
Musical fundraiser
Students from Midway High School, Baylor University and McLennan Community College will put on a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in MCC’s Music and Theatre Arts Building.
The concert will raise money for a Mission Waco swim program. For more information, call 744-8621.
University reunion
University High School’s class of 1968 will have its 50-year reunion July 27-28.
The class will tour the new University High School on July 27, then gather for a casual mixer from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave.
They will meet for a dinner July 28 in the president’s suite of The Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.
For tickets or more information, email rosebryson@prodigy.net.
Class of ’73 reunion
The University High School class of 1973 is planning its 45th reunion for Aug. 18. Contact Mary Gulley Turner at 666-4221 or maryreggieturner@AOL.com to confirm contact information for yourself and other classmates.
MCC guitar concert
McLennan Community College’s visual and performing arts program will present a vocal technique and guitar ensemble concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Room 110 of the Music and Theatre Arts building.
The event is free.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Picnic in the park
Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual Picnic in the Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Cameron Park Clubhouse, 2601 N. University Parks Drive.
The evening will include food, dancing, adult beverages, audible and silent auctions, bounce houses and door prizes. It will also feature tours of Miss Nellie’s Pretty Place.