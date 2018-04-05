For those who can’t get enough anniversary coverage of the Branch Davidian raid, siege and fire, the Smithsonian Channel offers up one more documentary look.
“Waco: The Longest Siege,” which airs at 7 p.m. Monday on the Smithsonian Channel, adds its voice to the 25th year retrospectives of the sprawling event, joining the six-part dramatic miniseries “Waco” and at least three major television specials this year.
As such, it plows a lot of familiar territory and, spoiler alert, there’s not much about the siege.
What “Waco: The Longest Siege” expands on that some have minimized is what drew outside interest to Branch Davidian leader David Koresh and his followers. Bob Lott, the Tribune-Herald’s editor at the time, talks about the reports of Koresh’s multiple wives, some underage, and possible child abuse — all criminal offenses if true — prompted the paper to investigate, leading to its “Sinful Messiah” series.
He also discusses the meeting in which ATF officials urged the paper’s leadership to postpone its series, a request that Lott said lacked any convincing reasons.
Tribune-Herald photographer Rod Aydelotte, in a rare on-camera interview, also recalled the experience of being under fire at the raid.
“Waco: The Longest Siege,” produced by Chris Boulding, provides more of a sense of Koresh’s increasingly violent teachings and authoritarian behavior months before the raid, but the special is surprisingly brief in its post-fire coverage. It’s even briefer in any conclusion outside of it being a tragedy in multiple ways.
