For many locals, the fire that incinerated the Branch Davidian compound near Elk on April 19, 1993, is unforgettable, much like 9/11, Neil Armstrong walking on the moon or the JFK assassination. The Tribune-Herald asked some McLennan County residents where they were and what they were doing when the fire broke out, killing David Koresh and 75 adults and children and ending a 51-day standoff with local, state and government officers.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton was senior vice president at the former First National Bank in downtown Waco at the time:

“I live out there, so I was on a ranch right next door. We had heard something was going to happen, so I pulled up there to watch it to see what was going on and saw the fire break out. You are just shocked watching something like that, knowing that there are probably people dying at the moment you are looking at that. We couldn’t see anybody leaving the building, so it was a pretty traumatic thing to sit there and watch.”

Precinct 4 County Commissioner Ben Perry was a Waco police officer at the time:

“I was having my first eye surgery. As I was going to the clinic to have surgery on my eye, the fire had broken out already. So on the way to surgery, I saw the breaking news that the fire had started. I didn’t understand the extent of it. Obviously, having been out there for quite some time during the entire incident, I knew that things were getting serious and I knew that something was close to happening, but I had no clue it would end up being what it was.”

Jim Meyer, 170th State District Court judge, was in private law practice at the time:

“I was eating lunch at Michna’s on Sunday after church the day it started, and I was eating lunch with my Dad at Chili’s when it ended. I watched it all on TV both times. It was just amazing. I wasn’t anticipating a good end already, so it didn’t really surprise me. It surprised me that all the people died, but I wasn’t anticipating a real good end to the thing. They weren’t going to come out but I didn’t know where it was going to go or what was going to happen. It just turned out to be real sad.”

Ralph Strother, judge of 19th State District Court, was in private practice in Waco at the time:

“I was walking into a noon meeting of the Waco Rotary Club, and I thought, ‘Oh, what a tragedy.’ ”

McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jack Campbell was in school:

“I was sitting in the eighth grade in Mrs. Hulse’s English class at Lake Air Middle School, and we heard about the fire and started watching it on TV. We were all in shock. I knew it was going to be bad because it was so windy and the fire spread so quickly. I knew nobody was going to make it out.”

Sammy Citrano, owner of George’s Restaurant and Catering, was managing partner of the former Elite Cafe at the time. After the siege began, he volunteered to coordinate food service for agents maintaining the standoff for 51 days.

“I was talking to several businessmen who were eating lunch at the Elite and we looked out the window and saw the smoke. We turned on the TV and watched it all happen before our eyes, and I had just been out there the day before. I was thinking this should have never happened. Once the raid was compromised, it should have been called off. Our government messed up and our city paid a price for a long, long time.”

Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt was a 22-year-old junior at Stephen F. Austin University majoring in criminal justice. He also was an editor at the student newspaper, The Pine Log.

“I was working for The Pine Log and we watched the fire on TV in the newsroom. It was such a catastrophic event. We had been hearing about it for so long. The siege had started and it was pretty horrific for what happened, regardless of what side you thought you knew about. It was clear to me even then that we just didn’t know the whole story, but I remember seeing the wind whip the flames and thinking this is not going to end well.”

Waco attorney Lawrence Johnson served on the Waco City Council from 1990 to 2000. He was friends with Harvard-educated lawyer Wayne Martin, a Branch Davidian who lived at the compound and who died in the fire with several of his children. Johnson said he allowed Martin to use his law office at times and Martin introduced him to Koresh.

“I was in my office when the fire broke out. I could see it from my office (Wells Fargo Tower on Washington Avenue) Wayne called me the day of the raid and asked me to get in touch with CNN for them, but I didn’t do it. I watched the fire and I was saddened because I knew there were many casualties and I hated to see it come to that. I knew Wayne was in it and I knew some of Wayne’s children were in it. It was a sad day for me, for Waco and for the nation.”

McLennan County Clerk Andy Harwell, son of then-Sheriff Jack Harwell, was working at American Amicable Life Insurance Co.

“My wife, Sherri, and I had been eating lunch at a Chinese food restaurant and were coming back when we saw a string of fire trucks heading out to University Parks Drive, and Sherri said, ‘Something must have happened out at that Davidian place.’ I worked on the 17th floor of the ALICO building then and looked out and saw the smoke and we turned on the TV and watched it on the news.

Bob Sheehy Jr., an accountant at the time, is the son of Waco’s then-mayor. Sheehy Sr. died in 2012 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Sheehy Jr. is now a La Vega High School teacher and a McLennan Community College trustee.

“I do think for Wacoans who are old enough, the dates involved in the siege and the fire probably sit with us the same way 9/11 sits with all Americans. Where were you and what do you remember? I think everybody has those memories that is old enough. Everybody remembers watching the fire because even if you weren’t at a TV when it started, you found one quickly. I happened to be at home for lunch and we all watched coverage.”

