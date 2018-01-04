Plan would move juveniles out of troubled Wisconsin prison

FILE - This Dec. 10, 2015, aerial file photo, shows Lincoln Hills juvenile prison in Irma, Wis. Gov. Scott Walker announced Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, that juveniles will no longer be housed at the Wisconsin youth prison that's been under federal investigation and the subject of multiple lawsuits alleging inmate abuse. Walker said the Lincoln Hills-Copper Lake prisons will be changed into medium security adult prisons. The state will instead open five regional juvenile prisons across the state. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)