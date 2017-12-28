Mobster acquitted in 'Goodfellas' heist gets prison in arson

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2015, file photo, Vincent Asaro, center, leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, after he was acquitted of charges he helped plan a legendary 1978 Lufthansa heist retold in the hit film "Goodfellas." The legendary airport robbery has come back to haunt Asaro, an 82-year-old mobster who's been sentenced to eight years in prison for an unrelated road rage arson by a New York judge who cited the heist. He reacted to his sentencing Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, with disgust, calling it a "death sentence." (AP Photo/Mike Balsamo, File)