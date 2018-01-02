JAYESS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man accused of killing a neighbor, beating his wife and setting two houses on fire has been found dead.

Lawrence County Sheriff Lessie Butler tells reporters that Tony Wilson was found dead Monday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot. He was accused of killing Henry Peavey on Dec. 19. Officials have said a dispute over who owned a piece of land sparked the shooting.

Wilson fled authorities after killing Peavy and beating his wife, Kathryn Peavy.

Butler says someone spotted the 56-year-old Wilson on Monday. A K9 unit and a SWAT team surrounded a camper and that's when the sheriff believes Wilson killed himself.

