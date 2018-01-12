Orioles avoid arbitration with Machado, Britton, 3 others

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado fields a ground ball by Tampa Bay Rays' Wilson Ramos during the first inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. The hot corner figures to be smoking Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, when players and team swap proposed salaries in arbitration. Toronto's Josh Donaldson, Washington's Anthony Rendon, Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant and Machado were among the more than 170 players headed to the exchange. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)