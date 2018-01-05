Cousins ready for waiting game with Redskins this offseason

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Cousins says he is likely to wait until March for any possible negotiations with the Washington Redskins, indicating he would first make the team decide whether to apply a transition or franchise tag on him for the third year in a row. Appearing at a fan forum aired live on 106.7 The Fan, the local radio station on which the quarterback makes weekly regular-season appearances, Cousins said Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, he believes the Redskins are "all-in" on trying to sign him to a long-term contract. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)