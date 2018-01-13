Weather Alert

TXZ091>095-100>107-115>123-129>135-141>148-156>162-174-175-141000- Montague-Cooke-Grayson-Fannin-Lamar-Young-Jack-Wise-Denton-Collin- Hunt-Delta-Hopkins-Stephens-Palo Pinto-Parker-Tarrant-Dallas- Rockwall-Kaufman-Van Zandt-Rains-Eastland-Erath-Hood-Somervell- Johnson-Ellis-Henderson-Comanche-Mills-Hamilton-Bosque-Hill- Navarro-Freestone-Anderson-Lampasas-Coryell-Bell-McLennan-Falls- Limestone-Leon-Milam-Robertson- Including the cities of Bowie, Nocona, Gainesville, Sherman, Denison, Bonham, Paris, Graham, Olney, Jacksboro, Decatur, Bridgeport, Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Plano, McKinney, Allen, Frisco, Greenville, Commerce, Cooper, Sulphur Springs, Breckenridge, Mineral Wells, Weatherford, Briar, Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas, Rockwall, Heath, Terrell, Kaufman, Forney, Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, Edgewood, Emory, East Tawakoni, Point, Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, Gorman, Stephenville, Dublin, Granbury, Oak Trail Shores, Glen Rose, Cleburne, Burleson, Waxahachie, Ennis, Midlothian, Athens, Gun Barrel City, Comanche, De Leon, Goldthwaite, Hamilton, Hico, Clifton, Meridian, Valley Mills, Hillsboro, Corsicana, Teague, Fairfield, Wortham, Palestine, Lampasas, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Killeen, Temple, Fort Hood, Waco, Marlin, Mexia, Groesbeck, Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, Oakwood, Cameron, Rockdale, Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 846 PM CST Sat Jan 13 2018 ...Wintry precipitation possible across all of North and Central Texas Monday evening into Tuesday morning... * LOCATIONS IMPACTED...All of North and Central Texas. * TIMING...Turning much colder with wintry precipitation behind a cold front that moves through the region from north to south Monday evening. * ACCUMULATIONS...Light accumulations of ice, sleet, and snow are expected at this time. Generally less than 1/10 of an inch of ice and less than a half inch of sleet and snow. Locally higher amounts will be possible. * IMPACTS...Travel is expected to become hazardous and possibly very difficult Monday night. Even after precipitation ends Tuesday morning, travel may remain hazardous through the day on Tuesday as temperatures stay below freezing with mostly cloudy skies. * TEMPERATURES...Temperatures will drop into the 20s Monday night with wind chills in the single digits to teens. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows will be in the teens Tuesday night with a gradual warm-up for Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The possibility of hazardous and disruptive travel conditions exists across North and Central Texas Monday night into Tuesday. In addition to planning for possible delays and alternate travel plans, preparations should also be made to protect the things most vulnerable during unseasonably cold weather: including pets, pipes, plants, and of course...people. $$