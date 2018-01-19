California slaying suspect no longer charged in South Dakota

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in Rapid City, S.D. shows Tosten Walsh Lommen. Authorities in South Dakota have dropped local charges against Lommen, a California man who they say was arrested Jan. 1, 2018, with his mother's body found in the vehicle he was driving. The procedural move by prosecutors clears the way for Lommen to be returned to California to face a murder charge in that state. (Pennington County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)