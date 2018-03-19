Concerts
Facjazz, the Professors and the Baylor Faculty Jazz Group, 7 p.m. Thursday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Thomas Csorba with Patric Johnston and Andrew James, 8 p.m. Thursday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10, $13 day of show.
Jaimee Harris with Brody Price, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pinewood Roasters, 2223 Austin Ave.; $10.
Dave Barnes with Tyson Motsenbocker, 8 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $17.
Temple College Jazz Festival, Friday and Saturday. Temple College Jazz Ensemble with guest drummer Kirk Covington, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Temple Jazz Orchestra with guest bassist/arranger John Clayton, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center, Temple College, 2600 S. First St., Temple. $20, $5 for students.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with violinist Simone Porter, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hall; $55 to $25.
Zach Winters & Jason Barrows, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $7 in advance, $10 day of show.
Billy Joe Shaver, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., Temple; $25 in advance, $27 at the door.
Casey Donahew, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Horton Duo, Table Toppers, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; $65-75. For information, email info@artcenterwaco.org or visit artcenterwco.org/table-toppers.
Briana Adams, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Dustin Terrell, 7-10 p.m. Friday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Kayla Ray, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Joey Sais, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Jayme Wade, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style vocalist), 8 p.m. Saturday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Marty J and Jus’ Country (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Stage Performances
“Romeo and Juliet,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20, $17 for Baylor students, faculty and staff.
“Three Musketeers,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and March 29-31, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and April 1, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 Thursday and Sunday performances.
Hairy Palm Sunday with Thomas Smith, Monna, Bobb Sixx, Ralph Barbosa, Trey Dietrich, Jessica Roy and Michael McBrine, standup comedy, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, Truelove Waco, 414 Franklin Ave.
Art exhibits
2018 Baylor Art Student Exhibition, Thursday through April 15, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Opening reception, 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday.
Texas Fine Artists exhibit, through April 8, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Etc.
Table Toppers 2018, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, Baylor Club, McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Beall Poetry Festival with Dana Gioia, Kwame Dawes, Mark Jarman and Lisa Russ Spaar,Thursday and Friday, Baylor University. Lisa Russ Spaar, “Unshaming the Lyric Poem,” 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Carroll Science Building, Room 101. Mark Jarman reading, 7 p.m. Thursday; Dana Gioia reading, 7 p.m. Friday Kayser Auditorium, Hankamer Academic Center.
Deep In The Heart Film Festival, 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. Tickets: six-ticket package for $32, $8 individual, $100 all-access VIP ticket.
Texas Craft Beer Festival, 1-6 p.m. Friday, Dancing Bear Pub, 1117 Speight Ave.; $35, VIP $55.
“A Fashionable Past,” through March, Fort House, 503 S. Fourth St. Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. $5.
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer,” through May 6, Mayborn Museum, 1300 University Parks Drive; $8 for adults, $7 for senior adults, $6 for children 6-12 years old.