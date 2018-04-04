Concerts
Baylor Early Music Ensembles, “The Eternal City: Musica Romana,” 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Baylor University’s Armstrong Browning Library.
The Destroyers, Navy Band Southwest, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; free, but tickets required, available at wacohippodrometheatre.com/events.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox Show featuring Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Megan Drew, Glenda Cheek, J.R. Sanchez, Don Franks and Michael Nichelson, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for senior adults, $10 for students 11 and younger, available at Lone Star Music and the Lee Lockwood Library.
Koe Wetzel, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $22.
When Forever Ends, The Beautiful Exchange and King Country, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St. $7 in advance, $10.
Baylor Percussion Symposium with Michael Burritt, Doug Perkins, Ivan Trevino and the Baylor Percussion Group, Friday and Saturday — Doug Perkins and the BPG, 6 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; Michael Burritt, Ivan Trevino and the BPG, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building.
Hot Club of Waco with The Professors, guitarist Kenny Frazier, violinist Tamara Katamadze and bassist Neal Madigan, Cultivate Sound Sessions, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Parker McCollum with Austin Meade, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Baylor Campus Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Michael Saldana, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras, First Friday, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; free.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Bill & Phil, 7 p.m. Friday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Justin Cole, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Triple Threat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Ed Taylor Group (jazz), Cultivate Sound Sessions, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Stage Performances
“The Daughter of the Regiment,” McLennan Opera, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $5 for senior adults and students.
April Fools Comedy Jam with Dez O’Neal, CJ Starr, Onterio Linville and host DaYoun Smith, 9 p.m. Saturday, Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish Drive; $10, available at Floyd’s Audio Capitol, 1313 Dallas St.
Art exhibits
Art on Elm Avenue, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Elm Avenue; free.
2018 Baylor Art Student Exhibition, through April 15, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Texas Fine Artists exhibit, through Sunday, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Etc.
Book signing by author and actor Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”), 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave.; tickets are $23.37, available online at eventbrite.com.
Lecture by Dr. Ron Tyler, “Texas Art: 250 Years,” Spring Lecture Series, 6 p.m. Saturday, Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton.
“Rocky Horror Picture Show” Shadowcast, 8 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10 with $10 props bag available for purchase.
Heart of Texas Airshow with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Texas State Technical College airport; $100 to $25.
Book talk with German author Barbara Ortwein (“At Journey’s End: Texans Forever”), 1 p.m. Wednesday, West Waco Library and Geneology Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer,” through May 6, Mayborn Museum, 1300 University Parks Drive; $8 for adults, $7 for senior adults, $6 for children 6-12 years old.