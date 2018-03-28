Concerts
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox Show featuring Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Megan Drew, Glenda Cheek, J.R. Sanchez, Don Franks and Michael Nichelson, 7 p.m. April 5, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for senior adults, $10 for students 11 and younger, available at Lone Star Music and the Lee Lockwood Library.
Koe Wetzel, 8:30 p.m. April 5, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $22.
When Forever Ends, The Beautiful Exchange and King Country, 7:30 p.m. April 5, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $7 in advance, $10.
Navy Band Southwest, 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 6, Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St.; free.
Baylor Percussion Symposium with Michael Burritt, Doug Perkins, Ivan Trevino and the Baylor Percussion Group, April 6-7. Doug Perkins and the BPG, 6 p.m. April 6, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Michael Burritt, Ivan Trevino and the BPG, 5:30 p.m. April 7, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Parker McCollum with Austin Meade, 8:30 p.m. April 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Baylor Campus Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. April 10, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
McLennan Community College Chorale and Men’s Choir, 7:30 p.m. April 12, Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive; free.
Maggie Rose, 8:30 p.m. April 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Johnny Rodriguez, April 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $40 and $30.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. April 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Baylor Chamber Singers, 3 p.m. April 15, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Jazz trombonist Sim Flora with the Baylor Trombone Choir, 5:30 p.m. April 18, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall; free.
Ashlyn Austin, 7 p.m. April 19, Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, 508 Austin Ave.
Baylor Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. April 19, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Jack Russell’s Great White with Sloppy Joe, 8:30 p.m. April 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and California Honeydrops, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. April 20, Indian Spring Park; free.
Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. April 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Baylor Wind Ensemble, President’s Concert, 7:30 p.m. April 21, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15.
Josh Grider, 8:30 p.m. April 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Myron Williams with Serena Joy and Daron Farmer, “A Night of Worship,” 6 p.m. April 21, Harvest Time Revival Center, 1208 N. Robinson Drive; free.
Baylor Women’s Choir and Bella Voce, 3 p.m. April 22, Seventh & James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave.; free.
Baylor Choral Invitational with composer Ola Gjeilo, 5-6 p.m. April 23, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Baylor Men’s Choir, 7:30 p.m. April 24, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Baylor Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. April 26, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Pat Green, 8:30 p.m. April 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Selena The Tribute, 8:30 p.m. April 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Youth Chorus of Central Texas, Songs of Dreams and Imagination, 3 p.m. April 29, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.; $5.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. April 5, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. April 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras (jazz), First Friday, 7-10 p.m. April 6, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), 7-10 p.m. April 6, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Justin Cole, 8 p.m. April 6, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Triple Threat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. April 10, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. April 12, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7-10 p.m. April 13, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Heart Of Texas Road Gang (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. April 17, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. April 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Silver Wings, 7-10 p.m. April 20, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Johnny Joe Ramos, 7-10 p.m. April 21, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 9 p.m. April 21, Bucksnort Saloon, 275 Live Oak St., Marlin.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. April 24, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Old Friends (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. April 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. April 27, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Stage performances
“The Daughter of the Regiment,” McLennan Opera, 7:30 p.m. April 6-7, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $12, $10 for senior adults and students.
“Oreste,” Baylor Opera Theater, 7:30 p.m. April 13-14, Roxy Grove Hall; free.
“Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play,” Baylor Theatre, April 24-29, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“The Wind In The Willows,” McLennan Theatre, April 27-29, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; $10, $8 for senior adults and students.
Art exhibit
Art on Elm Avenue, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 7, Elm Avenue; free.
Etc.
Book signing by author and actor Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”), 1-3 p.m. April 7, Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave.
“Rocky Horror Picture Show” shadowcast, 8 and 11:30 p.m. April 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10 with $10 props bag available for purchase.
Heart of Texas Air Show with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 7-8, Texas State Technical College airport; $100 to $25.
Book talk with German author Barbara Ortwein (“At Journey’s End: Texans Forever”), 1 p.m April 11, West Waco Library and Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Jimmy Don Jubilee, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 14, JDH Iron Designs, 9685 Lone Star Parkway; free.