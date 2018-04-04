Concerts
McLennan Community College Chorale and Men’s Choir, 7:30 p.m. April 12, Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.
Maggie Rose, 8:30 p.m. April 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Johnny Rodriguez, 7 p.m. April 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $40 and $30.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. April 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Cody Johnson with Mark Chesnutt and William Michael Morgan, 6:30 p.m. April 14, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $26, $31 day of show, $76 VIP.
Baylor Chamber Singers, 3 p.m. April 15, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building.
Jazz trombonist Sim Flora with the Baylor Trombone Choir, 5:30 p.m. April 18, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall.
Ashlyn Austin, 7 p.m. April 19, Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, 508 Austin Ave.
Baylor Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. April 19, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Jack Russell’s Great White with Sloppy Joe, 8:30 p.m. April 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and California Honeydrops, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. April 20, Indian Spring Park; free.
DC Young Fly, 7:30 and 10 p.m. April 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30 and $28.
Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. April 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Baylor Wind Ensemble, President’s Concert, 7:30 p.m. April 21, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Josh Grider, 8:30 p.m. April 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Myron Williams with Serena Joy and Daron Farmer, “A Night of Worship,” 6 p.m. April 21, Harvest Time Revival Center, 1208 N. Robinson Drive; free.
Baylor Women’s Choir and Bella Voce, 3 p.m. April 22, Seventh & James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave.; free.
Wild Torch fundraiser with Bret and Emily Mills and The Union Revival, 6-9:30 p.m. April 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $100, with proceeds benefiting Jesus Said Love.
Baylor Choral Invitational with composer Ola Gjeilo, 5-6 p.m. April 23, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Baylor Men’s Choir, 7:30 p.m. April 24, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Baylor Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. April 26, Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. April 12, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
John Dempsy, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 12, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. April 12, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7-10 p.m. April 13, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Brian and Jeremy, 7-10 p.m. April 13, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Dave Wild Trio, 8-10:30 p.m. April 13, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Divad Nedloh, 7-10 p.m. April 14, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Heart Of Texas Road Gang (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. April 17, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Austin Crumrine Group (jazz), Cultivate Sound Session, 7 p.m. April 18, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Stage performances
“Oreste,” Baylor Opera Theater, 7:30 p.m. April 13-14, Roxy Grove Hall; free.
“Doublewide, Texas,” Lake Whitney Arts, 6:30 p.m. April 21, 7 p.m. April 27-28, 2 p.m. April 22 and 29, Lake Whitney Arts, 500 S. Bosque Blvd., Whitney; $11, $26 for April 21 dinner theater, available online at www.lakewhitneyarts.org.
“Mr. Burns: a Post-Electric Play,” Baylor Theatre, April 24-29, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“The Wind In The Willows,” McLennan Theatre, April 27-29, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; $10, $8 for senior adults and students.
Variety on the Rooftop, Brazos Theatre, 8 p.m. April 28, Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.
“Grease,” Waco Civic Theatre, May 4-6, 10-13 and 17-20, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and Sundays.
“Showdown at the Rainbow Ranch,” Brazos Theatre, 7:30 p.m. May 18-19, 2:30 p.m. May 20, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd., Suite Q.
Etc.
Jimmy Don Jubilee, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 14, JDH Iron Designs, 9685 Lone Star Parkway; free.
“Discover the Dinosaurs,” 9 a.m.-7 p.m. April 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 15, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $22 for adults and children, $19 for senior adults.
Pints in the Park featuring Ray Wylie Hubbard and Paul Cauthen, May 19, Brazos Park East.
Juneteenth Family Fun Day featuring Dru Hill, Sisqo, Bigg Robb and others, 3 p.m. June 16, Brazos Park East; $15 before May 1, $20 after, available at Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, Floyd’s Audio Capitol and Look At Me Now Barbershop.