The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
C BREAKING IN Thinly-scripted action film about a mom (Gabrielle Union) fighting to free her children trapped by home burglars. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, sexual references, bloody images, menace, violence. 1 hour, 28 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C LIFE OF THE PARTY Stale jokes and crude humor make for a flat comedy about a middle-aged woman (Melissa McCarthy) returning to finish college. Rated PG-13. Some coarse language, sexual material, partying, drug use. 1 hour, 45 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
B AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR An enjoyable mix of action, humor and acting combine as Marvel Studios’ considerable stable of superheroes show up to battle a galactic powergrab by Titan warlord Thanos (Josh Brolin). Rated PG-13. Profanity, some crude references, intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action. 2 hours, 36 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ BAD SAMARITAN Promising, but largely underdeveloped story of a young scammer trying to rescue a woman from a psychopath’s control. Rated R. Frequent profanity, brief nudity, drug use, violence. 1 hour, 47 minutes. RJ16.
A BLACK PANTHER Impressive film-making and visually dazzling Afro-centric universe combine for a stunning film adaptation of the Marvel superhero comic. Rated PG-13. Brief rude gesture, prolonged sequences of action violence. 2 hours, 14 minutes. CG16.
B BLOCKERS Crude, but funny teen sex comedy from the perspective of parents wanting to deter their daughters from Prom Night sex. Rated R. Frequent profanity, crude and sexual content, some graphic nudity, drug content, teen partying. 1 hour, 42 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
D BLUMHOUSE’S TRUTH OR DARE College students on a Mexico vacation find their game of truth-or-dare unlocks a demon with lethal consequences. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some sexuality, thematic material, alcohol abuse, violence and disturbing content. 1 hour, 38 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ I CAN ONLY IMAGINE The story behind MercyMe’s Bart Millard and his song “I Can Only Imagine.” Rated PG. Thematic elements, some violence. 1 hour, 50 minutes. RJ16.
C+ I FEEL PRETTY Comedy with a muddled message as Amy Schumer finds a head injury makes her comfortable with her body. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual content, some partial nudity. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ ISLE OF DOGS Engrossing stop-action detail and dry wit doesn’t connect the parts of Wes Anderson’s animated story of a Japanese boy, his lost dog and the exiled mutts who help him search for it. Rated PG-13. Thematic elements, violent images. 1 hour, 41 minutes. RJ16.
B LOVE, SIMON A pitch-perfect tone and realistic acting led by Nick Robinson elevate a high school romance complicated by the main character’s coming out as gay. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive references, thematic elements, teen partying. 1 hour 50 minutes. RJ16.
C+ THE MIRACLE SEASON Predictable, emotional story of a high school volleyball team that rallies to become a contender after the traumatic death of a teammate. Rated PG. Some thematic elements. 1 hour, 39 minutes. RJ16.
B OVERBOARD Good-natured Remake of 1987 romantic comedy that flips characters’ gender with some success, as a house cleaner tries to convince an amnesiac yacht owner that she’s his wife. Rated PG-13. Occasional profanity, partial nudity, suggestive material. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B A QUIET PLACE Effectively creepy thriller about a family in a farmhouse trying to live with nearby monsters attracted by sound. Rated PG-13. Some bloody images, terror. 1 hour, 30 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C RAMPAGE Surprisingly bland and serious action film with Dwayne Johnson and a trained giant gorilla fending off a city-smashing giant wolf and alligator. Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, crude gestures, sequences of violence, action and destruction. 1 hour, 47 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B READY PLAYER ONE Visuals and a hefty dose of 1980s pop culture references provide the entertainment in a high-stakes hunt for a fortune in a futuristic virtual reality world. Rated PG-13. Profanity, partial nudity, some suggestive material, bloody images, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 20 minutes. RJ16.
C SUPER TROOPERS 2 The goofy, drug-using Vermont highway patrolmen of the 2001 original return with more of the same scattershot silly, crude and low-budget humor. Rated R. Frequent profanity, crude sexual content, some graphic nudity, drug material. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16.
C TRAFFIK Two couples on a country retreat find themselves terrorized by a biker gang. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, some drug use, violent and disturbing material. 1 hour, 36 minutes. CG16.
B TULLY Solid performance from Charlize Theron as an overstressed new mom who finds unexpected relief and personal invigoration from an almost-too-good-to-be-true night nurse (Mackenzie Davis). Rated R. Profanity, some sexuality and nudity. 1 hour, 34 minutes. CG16.
B A WRINKLE IN TIME A sister and brother journey to rescue their father on another planet in Ava DuVernay’s somewhat Disney-fied adaptation of the Madeleine L’Engle classic novel. Rated PG. Thematic elements, some peril. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
PUFFS Stage musical that spoofs student life at a Harry Potter-like school of magic. 12:55 p.m. Saturday. RJ16.