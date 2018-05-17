The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B BOOK CLUB Considerable star power in the persons of Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen counter a sugarly script about a women’s book circle aroused by “Fifty Shades of Grey.” Rated PG-13. Profanity, sex-related material throughout. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B DEADPOOL 2 Ryan Reynolds returns as the unkillable anti-superhero, leaving an even larger swirling mix of violence, pop culture put-downs and dark humor in his path. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, brief drug material, strong violence. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ SHOW DOGS Kid-oriented action-comedy in which a police dog and an FBI agent (Will Arnett) team to track animal traffickers at a dog show. Rated PG. Profanity, suggestive and rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 32 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
B AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR An enjoyable mix of action, humor and acting combine as Marvel Studios’ considerable stable of superheroes show up to battle a galactic powergrab by Titan warlord Thanos (Josh Brolin). Rated PG-13. Profanity, some crude references, intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action. 2 hours, 36 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A BLACK PANTHER Impressive film-making and visually dazzling Afro-centric universe combine for a stunning film adaptation of the Marvel superhero comic. Rated PG-13. Brief rude gesture, prolonged sequences of action violence. 2 hours, 14 minutes. CG16.
B BLOCKERS Crude, but funny teen sex comedy from the perspective of parents wanting to deter their daughters from Prom Night sex. Rated R. Frequent profanity, crude and sexual content, some graphic nudity, drug content, teen partying. 1 hour, 42 minutes. CG16.
C BREAKING IN Thinly-scripted action film about a mom (Gabrielle Union) fighting to free her children trapped by home burglars. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, sexual references, bloody images, menace, violence. 1 hour, 28 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ I CAN ONLY IMAGINE The story behind MercyMe’s Bart Millard and his song “I Can Only Imagine.” Rated PG. Thematic elements, some violence. 1 hour, 50 minutes. RJ16.
C+ I FEEL PRETTY Comedy with a muddled message as Amy Schumer finds a head injury makes her comfortable with her body. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual content, some partial nudity. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C LIFE OF THE PARTY Stale jokes and crude humor make for a flat comedy about a middle-aged woman (Melissa McCarthy) returning to finish college. Rated PG-13. Some coarse language, sexual material, partying, drug use. 1 hour, 45 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ THE MIRACLE SEASON Predictable, emotional story of a high school volleyball team that rallies to become a contender after the traumatic death of a teammate. Rated PG. Some thematic elements. 1 hour, 39 minutes. RJ16.
B OVERBOARD Good-natured remake of 1987 romantic comedy that flips characters’ gender with some success, as a house cleaner tries to convince an amnesiac yacht owner that she’s his wife. Rated PG-13. Occasional profanity, partial nudity, suggestive material. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B A QUIET PLACE Effectively creepy thriller about a family in a farmhouse trying to live with nearby monsters attracted by sound. Rated PG-13. Some bloody images, terror. 1 hour, 30 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C RAMPAGE Surprisingly bland and serious action film with Dwayne Johnson and a trained giant gorilla fending off a city-smashing giant wolf and alligator. Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, crude gestures, sequences of violence, action and destruction. 1 hour, 47 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B READY PLAYER ONE Visuals and a hefty dose of 1980s pop culture references provide the entertainment in a high-stakes hunt for a fortune in a futuristic virtual reality world. Rated PG-13. Profanity, partial nudity, some suggestive material, bloody images, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 20 minutes. RJ16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
PORCO ROSSO 12:55 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday (dubbed) and 7 p.m. Monday (subtitled). RJ16.
GODSPEED 7 p.m. Tuesday. RJ16.