The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR GOD’S NOT DEAD: A LIGHT IN DARKNESS The third in the “God’s Not Dead” series has a college trying to keep a burned-down church from rebuilding on its campus. Rated PG. Thematic elements including suggestive material and some violence. 1 hour, 46 minutes. CG16.
B READY PLAYER ONE Rated PG-13. Profanity, partial nudity, some suggestive material, bloody images, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 20 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
NR TYLER PERRY’S ACRIMONY A loyal wife (Taraji P. Henson) decides she’s had enough of defending her cheating husband (Lyriq Bent). Rated R. Profanity, sexual content, violence. 2 hours. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
A BLACK PANTHER Impressive film-making and visually dazzling Afro-centric universe combine for a stunning film adaptation of the Marvel superhero comic. Rated PG-13. Brief rude gesture, prolonged sequences of action violence. 2 hours, 14 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B GAME NIGHT Lively acting and a clever script elevate this comedy about a couple (Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams) whose casual gaming intersects with real-life crime. Rated R. Profanity, sexual references, some violence. 1 hour, 40 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Disposable musical entertainment about P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman), master promoter of entertaining surfaces. Rated PG. Some fighting. 1 hour, 45 minutes. CG16, RJ16. Sing-along screening, 12:55 p.m. RJ16.
C+ I CAN ONLY IMAGINE The story behind MercyMe’s Bart Millard and his song “I Can Only Imagine.” Rated PG. Thematic elements, some violence. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE Moderately entertaining sequel to 1995’s “Jumanji” has videogame-playing teens projected into a live-action game, but in different bodies. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive content, adventure action. 1 hour, 59 minutes. Double feature with PETER RABBIT, CG16, RJ16.
B LOVE, SIMON A pitch-perfect tone and realistic acting led by Nick Robinson elevate a high school romance complicated by the main character’s coming out as gay. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive references, thematic elements, teen partying. 1 hour 50 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ MIDNIGHT SUN Teenage weeper about a young woman hyper-sensitive to sunlight who falls for a neighbor she sees only at night. Cue tissues. Rated PG-13. Sensuality, teen partying. 1 hour, 31 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ PACIFIC RIM UPRISING Slick, eye-filling blockbuster sequel has a second round of giant human-controlled robots fighting giant invading creatures with lots of rock ‘em, sock ‘em fun. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sequences of sci-fi violence and action. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B PAUL, APOSTLE OF CHRIST Polished, well-acted drama about the imprisoned Apostle Paul (James Faulker) with a compelling, timely message about sacrifice, steadfastness and spiritual integrity. Rated PG-13. Disturbing images, some violence. 1 hour, 48 minutes. CG16.
C+ PETER RABBIT Animated adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s children’s tale gets updated with slapstick, some sass and a little rabbit romance. Rated PG. Some rude humor and action. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C SHERLOCK GNOMES Unimaginative, ho-hum animated sequel to “Gnomeo & Juliet” finds the pair hiring a famous sleuth to find out who’s gnome-napping in London. Rated PG. Some rude and suggestive humor. 1 hour, 26 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D THE STRANGERS: PREY AT NIGHT Lazy, stupid sequel to 2008 horror film merely swaps in new potential victims (Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman) to anonymous killing. Rated R. Profanity, horror violence and terror throughout. 1 hour, 25 minutes. RJ16.
B TOMB RAIDER A physically dynamic performance from Alicia Vikander brings this action-adventure film closer to the videogame series that inspired it. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sequences of violence and action. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B UNSANE Unsettling, iPhone-shot, Steven Soderbergh film (yes, he’s not retired) about an emotionally jangled woman (Claire Foy) admitted to a psychiatric hospital against her will. Rated R. 1 hour, 38 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A WRINKLE IN TIME A sister and brother journey to rescue their father on another planet in Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of the Madeleine L’Engle classic novel. Rated PG. Thematic elements, some peril. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
ANNIE Popular 1982 film adaptation of the Broadway music about a plucky red-headed orphan. Friday through Sunday. WH.
OFFICE SPACE 1999 comedy about three software company employees stuck in a mind-numbing job. Friday through Sunday. WH.
BEST F(R)IENDS, VOL. 1 “The Room’s” Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero reunite for a story about a drifter and a mortician. Really. Rated R. 2 hours. 8 p.m. Friday and Monday. RJ16.
THE MET: LIVE IN HD — “COSI FAN TUTTI” Director Phelim McDermott restages Mozart’s comedy about the sexes in 1950s Coney Island, starring Christopher Maltman and Kelli O’Hara. 1 hour, 30 minutes. 6:30 p.m. Monday. RJ16.
EATING YOU ALIVE Documentary on how diet affects health and wellness. 2 hours, 5 minutes. 7 p.m. Thursday. RJ16.