The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
C+ SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO Grim sequel finds violence trumps values as a CIA agent (Josh Brolin) and undercover Mexican cartel lawyer (Benicio del Toro) trigger a cartel war to impede terrorist smuggling. Rated R. Profanity, bloody images, strong violence. 2 hours, 3 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C UNCLE DREW Fun idea — eclectic group of old NBA pros recruited for a community tournament with a cash prize — gets routine, connect-the-dots treatment. Rated PG-13. Profanity, brief nudity, suggestive material. 1 hour, 43 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
B AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR An enjoyable mix of action, humor and acting combine as Marvel Studios’ considerable stable of superheroes show up to battle a galactic powergrab by Titan warlord Thanos (Josh Brolin). Rated PG-13. Profanity, some crude references, intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action. 2 hours, 36 minutes. RJ16.
B BOOK CLUB Considerable star power in the persons of Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen counter a sugarly script about a women’s book circle aroused by “Fifty Shades of Grey.” Rated PG-13. Profanity, sex-related material throughout. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16.
B DEADPOOL 2 Ryan Reynolds returns as the unkillable anti-superhero, leaving an even larger swirling mix of violence, pop culture put-downs and dark humor in his path. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, brief drug material, strong violence. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B+ HEREDITARY Chilling, creepy horror film with a compelling performance by Toni Collette as a mother unraveling in a dysfunctional or perhaps supernaturally cursed family. Rated R. Profanity, brief graphic nudity, drug use, disturbing images, horror violence. 2 hours, 7 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A INCREDIBLES 2 The sequel to Pixar’s 2004 animated superhero action-comedy wins again with a story that’s as much about a family pulling together as superpowers and villains. Rated PG. Brief mild profanity, action sequences. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B JURASSIC PARK: FALLEN KINGDOM Entertaining summer action fluff, even if everything — escaping-dinosaurs-plot, characters, big action/special effects set-pieces — is all-too-familiar. Rated PG-13. Intense sequences of sci-fi violence and peril. 2 hours, 8 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
B OCEAN’S 8 An all-female crew aims at a high-stakes jewelry theft, but despite an A-list cast led by Sandra Bullock, there’s little sense of danger or failure. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive content, drug use. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Origin story of “Star Wars” iconic Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) little more than bigger, louder action, but still enjoyable. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16.
C SUPERFLY Remake of 1972 blaxploitation action film about a drug dealer (Trevor Jackson) hoping to break free from the life has flashes of style and action, undercut by a shallow music video approach. Rated R. Violence and language, strong sexuality, nudity, drug content.107 minutes. CG16, RJ16
B TAG Tale of five men who continue to play an extended game of tag is somewhat goofy but has a surprisingly sweet, pro-friendship vibe. Rated R. Frequent profanity, crude sexual content, brief nudity, drug use. 1 hour, 37 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
A WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR Compelling documentary about children’s television icon Fred Rogers that’s both a nostalgic look at a sweet, loving man and a quiet challenge to be the same in a contentious, polarizing time. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, thematic elements. 1 hour, 34 minutes. CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
FIREWORKS Animated Japanese feature about two teens escaping into a fantasy world to continue their relationship. 1 hour, 45 minutes. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday (subtitled), 12:55 p.m. July 7 (dubbed). RJ16.