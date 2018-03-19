A man accused of killing the mother of his three children in a Florida home was arrested in McGregor early Monday morning after he fled the state, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Maclovio Salas, 38, of Davenport, Florida, is suspected of shooting and killing Ricio Mozqueda, 37, in Haines City, Florida, in front of the couple’s three children, ages 17, 14, and 6, shortly after midnight Saturday morning, McNamara said. After the shooting, Salas reportedly fled the state and traveled to McGregor, where he has local ties, he said.
“He is an extremely violent, cold-blooded killer,” the sheriff said. “For someone to gun down the mother of their three children is as low as you get. It will traumatize those children for the rest of their lives.”
According to Florida authorities, Salas shot and killed Mozqueda early Saturday morning, McNamara said. Mozqueda’s body was found outside a Haines City home before she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
McNamara said McGregor police, deputies with the county’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and SWAT officers worked together to determine Salas was in McGregor early Monday morning. At about 4 a.m., authorities found Salas in a car sitting outside a McGregor home and arrested him without incident.
“I am so proud of all of our guys and the McGregor Police Department,” McNamara said. “Many thanks to Chief James Burson and his officers for their assistance in capturing this cold-blooded killer.”
Salas was found in the same vehicle he fled the state in, McNamara said. Deputies got a search warrant for the vehicle and collected evidence from Salas shortly after his arrest.
Salas was arrested on the Florida murder warrant and was taken to McLennan County Jail. McNamara said he will be held until extradition efforts are completed for his return to Florida.
Burglary ring
Four men and a woman have been arrested in connection to a McLennan County burglary ring that prompted more than a dozen burglary cases throughout the county, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Monday. A warrant has been issued for a sixth suspect, he said.
Authorities have arrested Lee Pickens, 43, Glenn Walker, 35, Gerald Fuentes, 51, Billy Crelia, 39, and his wife, Tonia Ross-Crelia, 48, all of Waco, on third-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity charges in a series of burglaries between October 2017 and early this year. The name of the sixth suspect has not been released.
McNamara said deputies looking into a boat stolen from a storage facility in Speegleville were able to connect that incident to other unsolved thefts in the county going back to October.
Stolen items were reportedly being sold or traded for money or illegal narcotics, including methamphetamine, according to the complaint filed against all five suspects. Throughout the investigation, 13 cases were linked to the group.
Capt. Steve January said the suspects allegedly entered storage facilities and at least three homes. They took property worth a total of more than $30,000, including tools, speakers, amplifiers, clothing, furniture and jewelry, the complaint states.
Deputies have returned most the recovered property to its rightful owners and may continue to identify other possible victims of the crimes.
Authorities said other agencies have linked several of the suspects to burglaries in their jurisdictions, and more charges may be forthcoming.
Items taken during the burglaries were taken to Walker’s home, Pickens’ home, another suspect’s home and a storage facility, according to the complaints.
“Through the combined effort of several agencies, we were able to recover a large amount of stolen property and return it to its owners,” McNamara said. “I am very proud of our guys.”
Billy Crelia was arrested Dec. 12 and was held in Hill County Jail on a parole violation for an engaging in organized criminal activity allegation. His original conviction was for possession of a controlled substance.
He allegedly escaped Hill County Jail earlier this month when he and a fellow jail trusty, Corey Robert Buckner, 38, were supposed to be preparing breakfast. After a nine-hour search, both were captured and returned to the jail.
Billy Crelia’s wife, Tonia Ross-Crelia has been in Hill County Jail since Dec. 12 on Hill County charges. She is also being held on the McLennan County engaging in organized criminal activity charge.
Walker was arrested Feb. 22, and Fuentes was arrested March 3 on the engaging in organized criminal activity charges. Both have been released on bond.
Pickens was arrested last month and remained in McLennan County Jail on Monday with bond listed at $10,000. He also has a parole violation listed in jail records.
Aggravated assault
A motel maintenance worker was arrested late Friday night after he allegedly attacked an on-duty security officer, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Nathan Wayne Taylor, 37, of Bellmead, was arrested after police were called to Delta Inn at 1320 Behrens Circle at about 10:25 p.m. Martin said a 28-year-old motel security officer asked Taylor, a maintenance worker, to leave the lobby because Taylor was creating a disturbance with the front-desk clerk.
While Taylor was leaving the area, he allegedly shoved the security officer with his body, Martin said.
“The officer pushed (Taylor) away from him. Taylor then escalated the disturbance further by attempting to coax the security officer into a physical altercation,” Martin said. “During that time, Taylor pulled out a knife and yelled at the security officer, ‘Do something.’ “
Taylor then put the knife down and another person intervened and took Taylor to another part of the motel, Martin said. The security officer then called police.
The officer was not hurt during the incident, Martin said. Police later found Taylor and arrested him on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault against a security officer.
Police took Taylor to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday with bond listed at $50,000. He was also being held on a parole violation.