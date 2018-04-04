After hearing tales of shady dealing and criminal charges being filed against Texans who fall into the crosshairs of rent-to-own companies, the chairman of the state House Business and Industry Committee said Wednesday that his panel will “aggressively” consider changing the law that can turn missed sofa payments into a quick trip to jail.
Rep. René Oliveira, D-Brownsville, the committee chairman, said he was “stunned” to learn that a Texas Penal Code provision written in the 1970s by rental industry lobbyists is so stacked against consumers. Under the law, people are presumed to have stolen rented items if they sign a rental contract, don’t return them as required and then don’t respond to a certified letter sent by the company. The law doesn’t require receipt of the letter — only proof that it was sent.
A months-long investigation by The Texas Tribune and NerdWallet found thousands of rent-to-own customers across the country — many of them in Texas — have had police reports filed on them under similar theft-of-service provisions. Some wind up arrested, jailed or facing felony theft charges.
“This seems extraordinary that you are presumed almost to be guilty, against the presumption of innocence that we know and believe in our Constitution,” Oliveira said. “You’re stuck with that forever on your record, and it will haunt you and cost you jobs and lots of other things ... we’ll be looking into this aggressively.”
The criminal statute was added to the penal code 40 years ago at the bidding of rental companies — who complained they were bleeding cash when heavy machinery they leased out wasn’t returned. Lobbyists for the industry drafted and helped usher into law a new provision that would make it far easier to prosecute renters who reneged on their contracts.
A Tribune analysis of police and court records found some rent-to-own stores are using the statute more aggressively than the equipment-rental companies that initially pushed for it.
In a single medium-sized county in Central Texas — McLennan, where Waco is located — at least six rent-to-own companies pressed charges against more than 400 customers in the past three and a half years, police offense reports show. Between 2015 and 2018, about 84 percent of theft-of-service prosecutions pursued by the district attorney’s office involved rent-to-own customers.
Because of the cluster of cases in McLennan County, Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco, requested that the House Business and Industry committee study the issue during the interim with an eye toward making changes to the law in 2019.
Jason Milam, president of the McLennan County Criminal Defense Lawyers’ Association, told the committee he had represented numerous clients in the Waco area who faced felony or misdemeanor prosecution in rent-to-own cases. In every case, he said, his clients were “shocked to learn that they can be criminally prosecuted for this.”
Milam suggested Texas do what South Carolina and Virginia have done — exclude rent-to-own contracts from criminal “theft of service” law that were written for traditional rental companies anyway. Otherwise rent-to-own companies are simply using prosecutors as bill collectors, he argued.
“The law as presently written has the effect of subsidizing the rent-to-own industry at the cost of taxpayer dollars, government resources, and — ultimately — the liberty and reputation of Texas citizens,” Milam said.
Chris Higgs, president of the Texas Association of Rental Agencies, a rent-to-own industry trade group, said “the decision to file theft charges is done as a last resort and only when the business owner really believes there is an intent to steal.”
Oliveira said rent-to-own companies could use the same civil collection methods other retailers can use
.