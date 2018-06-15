DEAR READERS: Tomorrow is Father’s Day, a special time to acknowledge dads and their influence on our lives. Take the time to thank your dad. You can give him a necktie, of course, but a heartfelt letter can convey your true feelings. — Heloise
DEAR READERS: Let’s look at some hints to save money at the veterinarian:
- As soon as you’ve found your pet, find a vet.
- Spaying or neutering is a must. If your pet is a rescue or a stray, the vet may offer a discount. Ask.
- As with people, there may be generic options for pet meds (for flea, tick and heartworm prevention).
- A second opinion for big procedures is a good idea.
A good relationship with your veterinarian and the office staff will benefit you and your pet, and save you money, too! — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I loved your recent comments related to a reader being inundated with lizards. When I was in the Air Force in Okinawa, Japan, two lizards found their way into our house.
I adopted them and let them run freely. We never had a problem with mosquitoes or any other bugs.
If I see a lizard in my garden today, I give it a nod and say, “Thank you for your service.” — Carl T. in Houston
Thank you for your service, too, Carl. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I take a picture of the grocery sale ads with my phone; no shopping list is required! — Mary H., via email
DEAR HELOISE: I do my exercises in bed. It is so much more comfortable to do situps, leg lifts, knee bends and pushing hands together for chest muscles. I’m 75; who said you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? — A Reader, via email
DEAR HELOISE: I really like the fragrance strips in magazines. This is how I use them: I scrunch them up to release the fragrance, and then put them in my dresser drawers, suitcases and car ashtrays, and tie them to my closet rods. I smooth them over my hair, and tear them into small pieces for potpourri. — Peggy D., Independence, Oregon
DEAR HELOISE: When emptying a dog or cat water dish to put fresh water in, dump the water on a plant instead of down the sink. — A Reader, via email
