A couple of weeks after Texas penalized its main testing vendor over glitches with thousands of standardized tests, another potential testing mishap is under investigation after more than 100 students in a high-performing Houston-area high school received zeros on their English essays.
Valerie Vogt, chief academic officer at Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, said she was confused this spring when about 157 students at George Ranch High School, which generally performs higher than state average on standardized tests, received zeros on their English 1 and English 2 essays. In the other four high schools in the district, just 10 or fewer students received zeros on the essays.
“There’s definitely something wrong,” she said.
District officials argue the problem lies with New Jersey-based Educational Testing Service, the company that administers and scores the tests, and does not reflect the performance of the high school’s freshmen and sophomores. ETS and the Texas Education Agency are investigating the issue and could not say Thursday when they expected it to be resolved.