The Waco Symphony Orchestra's 2018-19 season will revisit several popular past performers, particularly Grammy Award winning pop/jazz trumpeter Chris Botti, and add well-known actor Henry Winkler as a narrator for the season closer.
The new season also features a change in ballet companies for the orchestra's biannual "Nutcracker" performance, violin virtuoso Corey Cerovsek, Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Martinez and acclaimed Midway High School string players Haeun and Hayoung Moon.
It's a return visit for Botti and Cerovsek. The trumpeter played to an audience of more than 2,000 in a special pops concert at the Grand Lodge of Texas for the symphony's 50th anniversary season in 2011-12. That sized audience would have translated into a sellout in Waco Hall, the symphony's usual concert home.
Cerovsek last played with the WSO in the 2002-2003 season, his second appearance with the symphony, but also came to Waco for a 1997 Baylor University performance with his mentor, celebrated violin teacher Josef Gingold.
Winkler, a veteran actor best known for his character Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli in the long-running television series "Happy Days," will narrate the Sergei Prokofiev musical story "Peter and the Wolf." Waco Symphony Association executive director Susan Taylor said Winkler's agent approached the Waco symphony about a possible collaboration — Winkler recently did "Peter and the Wolf" with the University of Mary Washington Symphony Orchestra — and the WSA was pleased to work out the details for a Waco performance.
Another group returning for a Waco appearance, but a first time with the WSO, is the Ballet Frontier of Texas. The Fort Worth-based ballet company brought its "Nutcracker" to Waco in 2017, performing with the Midway High School Camerata Orchestra and the Youth Chorus of Central Texas.
Ballet Austin, whose touring company had danced the "Nutcracker" with the WSO for more than a decade, has changed its touring program and will not be coming to Waco in future seasons, Taylor said.
Violinist Haeun Moon and her twin brother Hayoung Moon, a cellist, graduate from Midway High School this year and the WSA saw an opportunity to highlight locally grown virtuosic talent, said WSO Music Director Stephen Heyde.
While the two have drawn attention across and outside the state for their playing, they've remained active and connected to their community, including participation in the Waco Symphony Youth Orchestra.
"They are unbelievable team players," said Heyde, adding the Moons exemplify the quality of youth string teaching in the Waco area.
Rounding out the guest performers booked for the 2018-19 season is pianist Gabriela Martinez, a Van Cliburn International Piano Competition semi-finalist whose bold, assured play has drawn praise from classical critics and fans.
Heyde is presently planning the orchestral programming for next year, but said selections likely would seek to highlight the high level of talent within the Waco symphony.
The music director said the past season had plenty of musical highlights for him: opera star Rene Fleming; Korean pianist Yekwon Sunwoo, who dedicated an encore to Heyde's dying mother; violinist Simone Porter's performance of the Barber Violin Concerto; and the season finale with Cirque de la Symphonie.
Next season's concerts promise more of the same, he said.
"I think we checked all the right boxes for this season," said Heyde.
Brochures detailing the new season will be mailed out in upcoming weeks to season ticket holders. Seats remaining after renewals will be available for new season ticket buyers with individual concert tickets going on sale before the season begins.