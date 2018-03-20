Swords swing, lines sing and swashes get buckled in Waco Civic Theatre’s production of “The Three Musketeers” that opens a two-weekend run on Friday night.
The WCT production, directed by Luann Jennings, uses Ken Ludwig’s contemporary adaptation drawn from Alexandre Dumas’ 1844 novel about the dashing cavaliers caught in a clash between King Louis XIII and Cardinal Richelieu in 17th-century Paris.
With an eye for modern audiences, Ludwig keeps the action moving, throws in some humor and adds a new character to help balance the male-heavy tale, Sabine (Annie DeYoung), the sister of musketeer wannabe d’Artagnan (Alec Ehringer), who comes from the countryside to Paris with the intent of joining the king’s cavaliers.
The play has him trying to prove to musketeers Porthos (Mark Waits), Athos (Jeremy Stallings) and Aramis (Jonah Hardt) that he’s as worthy and noble a fighter as they are. They’re dubious, but soon find themselves involved in a plot involving a stolen necklace, the king and his queen (Ashton Roquemore and Megan Waits), the king’s nemesis Richelieu (Ethan Trueman) and his partner in crime Milady (Melanie Lambert-Wheat), and d’Artagnan’s newfound romantic interest Constance (Johnisha Lieurance). Plus his sister, who’s fleeing convent school.
Hint: There’s loads of swordplay and fighting in the story, too.
“We want to think that action-adventure is a contemporary genre, but it’s not,” said Jennings. “People running around and fighting and shouting and laughing is something we like to see.”
Amplifying the presence of Sabine in the story, the WCT production puts swords in the hands of several women characters and fighters while some hands without swords turn into fists. “Everybody fights — even the women fight,” said Jennings. “Women warriors were not that unusual to see.”
The 16-member cast throw themselves into the story with gusto, the director said. “It’s a very active, physical show. The whole theater is our stage — we use the thrust (stage) a lot and we run through the audience a lot,” she said. “We want it to be a lot more immediate for the audience.”