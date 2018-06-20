Years of teaching high school theater gave Chad Kennedy an ear for teenage dialogue, so when he came across playwright Lauren Gunderson’s two-person play “I And You,” the sound of it sold him.
Kennedy, a Baylor student working on a graduate degree in directing, picked the play, which opens Thursday at Baylor’s Theatre 11, to direct for his thesis project. He says what audiences will find are two real people at its center, high school students Caroline (Megan Buetow) and Anthony (Daniel Seavers).
“These characters are very relatable. Everyone can identify with them . . . They’re both 17 and written with dignity and dimension,” he said, noting that it’s hard to avoid stereotypes or the artificial when writing about high school students.
In “I And You,” the two students meet over a project concerning American poet Walt Whitman. She’s at home, out of school due to a liver disease that has put her on a transplant list with a clock ticking at five months to live unless she gets a new liver. He’s visiting her and, as an athlete, is in much better health, but he has other personal issues.
At first there’s little to connect over outside of Whitman. She wants to be a photographer and see the world; his interests jump between athletics and music. “They assume they have nothing in common,” said Kennedy.
This would not be a play if the situation remained that way — well, it would, but probably a play many wouldn’t enjoy seeing — and through a wide-ranging conversation, plus a major plot twist, the two teenagers do find common ground.
So does the audience, and that’s one of the reasons that the 38-year-old Kennedy liked it “Gunderson . . . celebrates life, but not in a schmaltzy way,” he said.
That celebration of life pushes against the general negativity of today’s public discourse, said the Abilene native, a Liberty University graduate who also has worked in church ministry.
Theater, as he often told his high school charges, is a good medium to teach human skills of creativity and problem solving, helping people reach potential. It also can make audiences aware of the good that binds us together — one reason he invited some West High School students in to observe some early rehearsals, ostensibly to see if his actors were believable at playing high schoolers, but also to share the play’s lessons.
“I enjoy working with people,” he smiled.
“I And You” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Theatre 11 in Baylor’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.