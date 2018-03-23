With a 2018-19 season lineup that includes Broadway shows like “Mamma Mia!” and “Newsies,” the Waco Civic Theatre doesn’t expect any potential theatergoers to stay home because of unfamiliarity with what’s on stage.
The new season, formally announced at the theater’s Friday night opening of “The Three Musketeers,” is loaded with plays and musicals that not only are known for their theatrical success, but which have movie adaptations as well.
Joining “Newsies” and “Mamma Mia!” are the musical “Once;” the Southern stage standard “Steel Magnolias;” “Shakespeare in Love,” adapted from the 1998 Best Picture Oscar winner; and “The Wizard Of Oz.”
The theater’s executive director Eric Shephard said the high-profile season was the result of newly released community theater rights for some recent shows — the rights to perform “Newsies” only became available March 1, for instance — and board members’ desire to pull in larger audiences that will help the theater built toward its future.
“It takes large-scale shows to create the sort of income to change the fortunes of this theater,” Shephard said. “Name recognition is very helpful in getting first-time viewers into the theater. … We want to make a broad (audience) appeal part of our identity.”
“The Wizard Of Oz” starts the season July 19-21 and 26-29, followed by “Newsies,” the Disney stage musical set in the newsboys’ strike of 1899, Sept. 7-9 and 13-16; “Once,” the Tony Award-winning musical about an Irish musician and Czech immigrant who bond over music, Nov. 9-11 and 15-18; “Steel Magnolias,” Jan. 25-27 and 31-Feb. 3; “Shakespeare In Love,” set during the creation of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” March 22-24 and 28-31; and “Mamma Mia!,” a musical about a woman and three former lovers, set to an ABBA soundtrack, May 3-5, 9-12 and 16-19.
Rounding out the season are the fundraiser “Stars: One Hit Wonders,” Oct. 6; and the Christmas musical revue “The Most Wonderful Show Of The Year,” expanded to multiple performances Dec. 20-23.
Children’s productions at the theater are summer children’s workshop productions of “A Year With Frog and Toad Kids,” June 15-17, and “Mary Poppins, Jr.,” June 28-July 1; the holiday show “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Dec. 6-9; and “Pinkalicious the Musical,” Feb. 21-24.
The new season also sees a tapering of the joint productions between the Waco Civic Theatre and Killeen’s Vive Les Arts Theatre, with only “The Most Wonderful Show Of The Year” and “Mamma Mia!” staged at both theaters. The Waco theater shared much of its 2017-18 season with Vive Les Arts Theatre after the Killeen theater briefly closed last summer.