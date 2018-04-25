McLennan Theatre will stage its production of “The Wind In The Willows” on the banks of the Bosque River this weekend, but the river setting is meant more for atmosphere than reenactment.
While actual toads and rats may live in the brush along the banks, badgers, moles and weasels aren’t likely inhabitants and certainly not ones wearing tweed or vests. And Bosque toads certainly don’t recklessly drive motorcars.
The very English animals of Kenneth Grahame’s familiar 1908 children’s book “The Wind In The Willows” do, however, and they’re the ones populating the action of the production opening Thursday night at MCC’s Bosque River Stage.
The MCC production uses Alan Bennett’s 1991 adaptation, one more droll than Disney and with much of Grahame’s English humor kept intact. “It’s actually very witty,” said Kelly Parker, who’s co-directing the play with MCC theater faculty colleague Elizabeth Talbot. “There’s a quirky adult humor here.”
While that sort of humor lies in wordplay and cultural commentary, characters’ personalities and situational humor provide many of the laughs for kids. The BRS’ riparian setting emphasizes the play’s natural setting, but costuming suggests animals through caps and hats rather than realistic representations and props such as a car and train rely on the viewers’ imagination, Parker said.
The storyline involves Mole (Colten Haliburton), an introvert who ventures out of his hole to explore the river nearby. On the way, he encounters the cultured and resourceful Rat (Garland Peterson), who introduces him to the river. The two eventually run into the boundary-pushing Toad (Brandon Leal), whose enthusiasm is in inverse proportion to his attention span.
Toad’s love for speed and his inability to set limits when he’s in motion put him on a collision course with the law, requiring Mole and Rat to call for outside assistance from gruff Badger (Randy Dockendorf). While Toad is occupied with the law, weasels from the Wild Wood take over his Toad Hall, forcing him and his friends to plot their overthrow.
The animal friends return to their homes with a broader sense of the world outside, but an appreciation of living in moderation.
“It’s a little bit of adventure, a lot of self-discovery,” Parker said.