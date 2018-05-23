The pop-rock musical “Bare” playing Friday and Saturday at the Waco Civic Theatre aims at young teens and adults, but not because of anything suggested by its title.
There’s strong language, a same-sex relationship and struggles with the administration of a Catholic high school, but no nudity, partial or otherwise, said director Patrick Hill.
It’s the third and latest production by Theatre Uncovered, an ad hoc theater group consisting largely of Baylor student actors past and present, joined with some Waco Civic Theatre actors, who are interested in presenting material that Baylor Theatre and the WCT might avoid in their regular seasons.
The company staged the musicals “Heathers The Musical” and “Spring Awakening” in previous years, both notable for their energy, pop-rock music and edgier treatment of young sexuality.
“We try to push the envelope a little more than those two theaters in Waco,” explained Hill.
“Bare,” written by Jon Hartmere Jr. and Damon Intrabartolo, follows a group of students struggling with their sexuality and identity in their Catholic high school. Students Peter Simonds (Andrew Sabonis-Chafee) and Jason McConnell (Nicholas Carlin) find themselves attracted to each other in a relationship condemned by their school’s beliefs and administrators.
The plot gets further complicated when another student, Ivy Robinson (Kelsey Ward), falls for Jason. Students also struggle with body image and drug use.
While the conflict between students’ sexual expression and Catholic tradition and theology is a major plotline, Hill said the musical treats both sides with a measure of understanding.
“This show doesn’t rag the church,” he said, adding that its exploration of faith and emerging sexuality gave it an important contemporary message. “The church is supposed to act first in love . . . and these kids are looking for love.”
Lexie Rains led the production’s music direction with a 13-member cast and five-person band.