For a musical set in a specific time period, the 1950s, “Grease” and its high school story of romance and mild rebellion has proven remarkably timeless.
The musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey ran on Broadway for nine straight years after its 1971 debut, with three major Broadway revivals since then, a popular 1978 film adaptation with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, and a live 2016 Fox television production.
Locally, “Grease” is the audience-pleasing word for Waco stages with productions by the Waco Civic Theatre, McLennan Community College and multiple stagings by the Waco Children’s Theatre.
And it’s back, with a three-weekend run beginning Friday at the Waco Civic Theatre. WCT has added Saturday matinees to its run and Friday’s opening night already has sold out.
It’s the story of the on-off-on romance between Rydell High students, the hot-rodding Danny Zuko and the sweet, well-behaving Sandy Dumbrowski, plus friends Kenickie and Rizzo, their friends in the T-Birds (guys) and Pink Ladies (gals), high school’s eternal pecking orders, sock hops, proms, after-school hangouts and a pajama party.
Oh, singing and dancing, too.
Director Eric Shephard said the Fox television production reminded him why “Grease” has endured — and would find a Waco audience for the WCT. “I saw how it retained its charm and its appeal. Songs like ‘You’re The One That I Want,’ ‘Greased Lightnin’’ and ‘Grease’ — those are still really well-crafted pop tunes,” he said.
Not only did “Grease” appeal to the generation that attended high school in the ’50s, but the musical debuted in the 1970s when affection for that decade was reinforced by such television series as “Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachi,” the latter set in the early ’60s. “Grease” proved a cultural touchstone for a generation just as the musicals “Rent” and “Dear Evan Hansen” would do decades later, Shephard said.
Still, times have changed and some of the gender roles accepted generations earlier don’t quite fit today. To get her man, Sandy progresses from goody-two shoes to a more sexually provocative girl while Danny seems to hold the upper hand of that relationship because, well, he’s the male.
“We try to balance both of these (characters),” the director noted. “We tried to make Danny less of a jerk and tried to make Sandy less of a slut.”
Self-discovery and identity are fundamental questions for most of “Grease’s” high school characters, who they are as individuals and as part of the groups they join. Sandy not only has to find herself in regards to Danny, but as someone shifting away from a controlling father. Danny has to juggle his alpha male role as a T-Birds leader with the decent guy that Sandy knew over a summertime relationship, Shephard said.
Those famiilar with the film will find the WCT production closer to its stage origins: A band stripped to a rock ’n’ roll core of guitar, bass, drums, keyboard and saxophone provides musical support, while more of the musical’s saltier language is retained.
“It’s a little risque, a little edgy . . . fun, but not raunchy,” Shephard said. The director drew on some Bell County talent, found through the WCT’s collaboration this past year with Killeen’s Vive Les Arts Theater, to expand the cast to about 40 actors and beef up dance numbers.
The dancing numbers complement “Grease’s” well-known songs, such as “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’” “Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee,” “Born To Hand Jive,” “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” “Beauty School Dropout” and “Rock ’N’ Roll Party Queen.”
The WCT production stars Tyler Miller as Danny, Katherine Randolph as Sandy, Jonah Hardt (Kenickie), Rizzo (Erin Shephard), Doody (Joey Tamayo), Tori Chron (Frenchy), Tim Griffin (Roger), Bri Cooper (Jan) and Christina Morris (Patty Simcox).