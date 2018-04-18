Those who’ve ever wondered what the animated television series “The Simpsons” would look like after 75 years — I know, a pressing question — “Mr. Burns — a Post-Electric Play” offers some answers.
Actually, that premise is playwright Anne Washburn’s starting point for a deeper, sometimes funny contemplation on storytelling, time and how one generation’s pop culture might turn into a later generation’s myth.
The play starts sometime after an unnamed global disaster has reduced the United States’ population and left the country without electrical power. A group of survivors tells stories to entertain themselves and bond together — no televisions or cell phones, after all — and one story happens to be built on “Cape Feare,” the fifth-season “Simpsons” spoof of the film “Cape Fear.”
In that episode, Bart Simpson’s nemesis, Sideshow Bob, gets out of prison and tracks him down for revenge. The family assumes another identity and flees to a houseboat on Terror Lake, but Sideshow Bob proves a relentless pursuer — until his fondness for Gilbert and Sullivan operettas proves his undoing.
Back to “Mr. Burns.” Flash forward seven years and the post- apocalyptic storytellers have grown in numbers and are traveling
with their story, which has evolved considerably from how it started. Jump ahead another 75 years and nearly everything — characters, tone, meaning — has changed.
Director Lisa Denman came across Washburn’s play while teaching a new plays class with theater faculty colleague DeAnna Toten Beard. “It was the weirdest and most wonderful thing, when something you’ve never seen before wakes you up a little bit,” Denman said.
She wasn’t deeply familiar with the television series, but found plenty to engage the mind, imagination and funny bone. “You don’t have to know anything about ‘The Simpsons,’ ” she said.
“It’s like an elaborate game of telephone,” she said, referring to the party game where a phrase or sentence is whispered from player to player, often ending up radically altered in the process.
Her 12 cast members and student technical support — all born after the 1993 “Cape Feare” episode, incidentally — had more than a few challenges, however, with some having to learn how to dance or play a musical instrument, or how to light a scene where electric lighting doesn’t exist.
“It’s been so much fun and really hard. It’s made them an ensemble,” Denman said — much like one of the play’s messages of how people rely on art and storytelling to make meaning in difficult times.
“Mr. Burns” opens its seven-performance run Tuesday night at Baylor’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.