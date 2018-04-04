Navy Band Southwest's pop/rock ensemble The Destroyers plays a free Navy Week concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. Tickets required for seating, available at wacohippodrome.com/events.
Hot Texas country singer-songwriter Koe Wetzel returns to Waco for an 8:30 p.m. Thursday show at The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. $17 and $22.
Doug Perkins and the Baylor Percussion Group perform at 6 p.m. Friday at Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. with the BPG joining percussionists Michael Burritt and Ivan Trevino at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University's McCrary Music Building, as part of the annual Baylor Percussion Symposium.
Western swing and gypsy guitar mingle in for the Hot Club of Waco, featuring The Professors, guitarist Kenny Frazier, violinist Tamara Katamadze and bassist Neal Madigan, from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
"This Is Us" actress Chrissy Metz signs copies of her book "This Is Me" from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.
Standup comics Dez O'Neal, CJ Starr, Onterio Linville and host DaYoun Smith combine for a April Fools Comedy Jam at 9 p.m. Saturday at Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish Drive. $10, available at Floyd's Audio Capitol, 1313 Dallas St.
The Music Association of Central Texas holds a pre-Groovy Awards showcase with Lily Milford and others from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Papa Joe's Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena. $5.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are "Blockers" and "A Quiet Place."