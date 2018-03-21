Violinist Simone Porter has another musical instrument in mind when talking about the concerto she’ll perform with the Waco Symphony Orchestra on Saturday: the human voice.
There’s no singing — well, by a person and using words — in the Samuel Barber Violin Concerto that she’ll play as the WSO’s guest soloist, but it’s the work’s deep sense of musical expression that she finds so satisfying.
“It’s a supremely lyrical work. Barber was first and foremost a vocal composer and this concerto has long lines where the violin is able to sing,” she said. “The orchestra actively engages with this conversation.”
While soaring, emotional lines for the violin mark the concerto’s first two movements, the concluding third movement is a furious change of pace for both violin and orchestra. “It takes off like a firecracker and sounds like it’s in perpetual motion. It’s very thrilling . . . and I still adore it.”
Waco audiences on Saturday will hear the same work she performed at the Hollywood Bowl in 2014 when she first played with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
Porter, 21, comes to Saturday’s WSO concert with plenty of international experience, understandable when you realize she started early. The Seattle native began violin lessons at age 3 and didn’t look back. At age 10, she debuted with the Seattle Symphony; three years later came her international premiere with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London. The violinist also logged three appearances on public radio’s “From The Top,” which showcases young classical musicians.
Porter studied under famed violin teacher Robert Lipsett at the Colburn Convservatory of Music in Los Angeles and for three years traveled weekly from Seattle to Los Angeles, accompanied by her mother, for lessons with him. She moved to Los Angeles when she became old enough for admission to the Colburn School.
Her international appearances include performances in Germany, Hong Kong, Colombia, Brazil and Great Britain. Her schedule for the year mixes “a good amount” of travel as well as learning the Sibelius violin concerto, Erich Korngold’s violin concerto and Prokofiev’s Concerto No. 1 for Violin. “Perpetually learning (repertory) is a necessity,” she said.
The Barber concerto highlights a program that opens with the WSO playing the overture to Rossini’s opera “The Barber Of Seville” and features the annual presentation of the Symphony Belles and Brass after intermission.
Members of the Waco Symphony Youth Orchestra will join the WSO, led by Music Director Stephen Heyde, in “String” from Jennifer Higdon’s Concerto for Orchestra.