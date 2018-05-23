Spring, as Ted Nugent might put it, is the time when great shaggy beasts shake off winter’s sluggishness and, with hot blood pumping through their veins, go forth to stalk the land.
Or, in words too tame for Uncle Ted, it’s time for Nugent to kick off his annual summer tour with a show for the home folks, performing Saturday night on the outdoor stage at Tucker Hall, 7767 State Highway 6.
Opening for him are Love Circus, Bubba Haze and Dirty Groove Noise featuring Mel Adams, the latter headed by Lone Star Music owner, rock guitarist and longtime Nugent friend Calvin Ross.
The veteran rock musician, who built fame from incendiary guitar playing and hits like “Stranglehold,” “Wango Tango” and “Cat Scratch Fever,” spoke by phone from his home outside China Spring. He said he’s charged and ready to go, particularly after finishing a new album this spring, the locally produced “The Music Made Me Do It,” set for a June release.
“I’m just like a kid with his first loud amplifier . . . a kid with his first electric guitar,” said Nugent, spilling into a characteristic torrent of words challenging the pace of a reporter’s pen.
“The Music Made Me Do It” finds the 70-year-old Detroit native and rock guitarist still writing and playing new music, and volubly excited about the project, which united Nugent with his 1959 Les Paul guitar and the guitar with which he recorded his “Badlands” album, plus Waco-area musicians Jon Kutz on drums and Johnny Big on bass, among others.
Nugent recorded it nearby, at Dick Gimble’s Runnin’ Bird Studio. Proximity to his home, he said was a plus.
“I’m such a hopeless homebody, but I love the convenience factor of getting up and going to walk down the road to work,” he said.
The rock musican, outdoors advocate and right-wing spokesman was chatting about watching the hummingbirds outside his back porch — he and his wife Shemane have lived here for some 15 years — when his dog began barking in the background. “Excuse me,” he said, stopping the interview so he could see what the fuss was about.
A moment later, about the time it would take to pick up a nearby rifle with scope, he returned to the phone. “There was a water moccasin swimming in my pond. A five-foot water moccasin and I just had to shoot it,” he explained. “My dog’s going out to fetch it now.”
Saturday’s show will find Nugent tuning up for a tour that finds him and his band performing six nights a week for six weeks — a challenging pace for someone in his sixth decade of music-making, but for a shorter period than the grueling tours of his youth, he said.
How does he do it?
“I live an ultimately balanced life . . . balanced with the soul cleansing of hunting and years of ranch life,” he said. “The alcohol and drug scourge (affecting other rock musicians) I have absolutely avoided.”
Nugent’s summer tour runs him through concerts in California, Arizona, the Midwest and Pennsylvania.
Is this the last one? Nugent laughed. “I’m a lucky, lucky guy,” he said. “I won’t retire because I freely love the music.”
The hot blood stirs.