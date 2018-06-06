Sundae Drivers and Los Roachez, two Waco-area bands familar to local clubs and stages, take the weekend’s headliner slots at The Backyard downtown, giving fans live doses of Americana, rock, country and blues.
West-based Sundae Drivers, which performs Friday, has a core of players from the former country/bluegrass band Spivey Crossing. The loss of two players put the band on hiatus and when the remaining members decided to start playing again, they opted to rebrand, said lead singer and former Spivey Crossing member Holli Kasik.
“We didn’t feel like calling it Spivey Crossing,” she said. “We’re a little older and a little more laid-back.”
Sundae Drivers was drummer Chad Kasik’s play on words that stuck when passed around for members’ consideration. “It’s clever, except we have to reiterate how to spell it,” Holli Kasik said.
Joining the Kasiks, who are married, are guitarists Derek Dutton and Josh Williams, bassist David Pratka and mandolinist Luke Montgomery. While Sundae Drivers retains some of a past acoustic country sound, it’s a little broader due to the new players. A typical show ranges from Merle Haggard to Tom Petty and leans on Texas country and Americana.
“We’re Americana, but with a more bluesy feel,” said Holli Kasik. “I love Patsy Cline, but I love Stevie Nicks, too.”
Sundae Drivers plays about once a month at venues such as Papa Joe’s, The Backyard and West-area bars, but will perform later this month at the River Jam in Gruene and Valley Mills’ Fourth of July celebration.
Los Roachez brings standard rock, Texas blues and traditional country on Saturday when the band performs, a mix that’s a result of players’ past musical history.
“We play whatever we like to do, but we mainly play rock,” explained guitarist Isaac Martinez, who with fellow band member and guitarist Sam Colunga played in the Johnny Bustamante Band.
About six or seven years ago, Los Roachez began to coalesce from local players who toured with other bands but wanted to stick closer to home. “We like to be home in 20 minutes,” he said.
In addition to the Bustamante band, Martinez had played with Guilty Pleasure; Colunga with the Nolan Pick Band; drummer Jeremy Bryant with Stoney LaRue; bassist Jimmy Kinerd with the Kristen Kelly Band and Big Dave and the Freaks; and lead vocalist John Maxwell with Slow Ember.
At first, they jammed under the name Isaac and the Roaches — “Angry Cockroaches” by Tito & Tarantula being one of Martinez’s favorite songs — but then they decided to give it a spin closer to the band’s makeup. “Since half of us are Hispanics, we changed it to ‘Roachez,’ ” he laughed.