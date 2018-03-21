Austin singer-songwriter and Waco native Jaimee Harris is quick to talk in a phone interview after arriving in Michigan hours earlier for a show that night.
The energy apparently spills over from a long week at the South by Southwest music festival, where she and her band not only had a SxSW showcase, but some 20 other gigs and stand-ins during the week.
Then again, it might be March in Michigan. “There are no allergies up here. I already feel awesome,” she laughed.
Awesome is a frequent feeling these days for Harris, 27 and days away from turning 28. Though the musician has been performing for some 18 years — her first years in a duo with her dad Chris Harris — she’s starting to rack up attention from critics and fans alike for her passionate playing and songwriting. Or maybe it’s her playing and passionate songwriting. Waco fans will get to determine that mix Friday night when she performs at Pinewood Roasters.
Harris is a few months away from releasing her first solo album, “Red Rescue,” despite a career studded with songs that started when she was a Midway Middle School, then High School, student.
For Harris, that career essentially restarted in 2014 when a drunken binge put her in an Austin jail for the second time. It proved, literally, a sobering experience, a wake-up call that put her into treatment that steered her away from alcohol and into sobriety.
Though she had found a measure of success in Austin by that time, where she had moved in 2009 after stints in Dallas and Fort Collins, Colorado, going sober showed her what she had been missing with drinking sucking away most of what she had won. “I found you need money to pay a band, save money and pay the rent,” she remembered.
As her life found balance, she found support and mentoring from Austin’s musicians such as famed singer-songwriter Jimmy LaFave and BettySoo. She sang background vocals for awhile for LaFave, landed opening dates for a David Rodriguez tour, and in 2016 got a nudge from Austin producer Craig Ross (Patty Griffin, Spoon) to record a full album. “He was really passionate about recording an album, more than just singles,” Harris recalled.
Recording that album not only tapped her own passion for songwriting, but a pool of suppressed emotion from a time when her grandmother had died and Harris had suffered a car wreck during SxSW. Ross wanted her to write something new during the time in the studio and “Where Are You Going Now” emerged on the third day, prompted by memories of her grandmother. “I bawled,” she said.
That’s the final cut on “Red Rescue” and emblematic of what she sees in songwriting and what it can do.
“I’m super-passionate about songwriting,” said Harris, who finds career inspiration from the writing of Tom Petty and Townes Van Zandt. Her writing now is tempered by “experience with responsibility attached” and while she’s open to sharing the dark places of her life, she also doesn’t want to leave listeners there.
“I feel this new responsibility and I want to offer a little bit more hope. I want to make people feel connect, feel less alone,” she said.
Harris is traveling beyond Michigan and Waco in upcoming months, with an appearance at the Kerrville Folk Festival in May, a tour of the Northeast in June and West Coast dates in July.
Her Friday night show will feature musicians Brian Patterson and Jane Allen Bryant playing with her. Opening is singer-songwriter Brody Price.