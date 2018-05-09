Shotgun Rider, the Texas duo of Logan Samford and Anthony Enriquez, knows the task ahead — building a base in Texas and beyond — means introducing fans to two distinctives, the band’s West Texas-lonesome sound and its name.
The former, an atmospheric country rock framed by twang, relies on studio production and, live, pedal steel and electric guitars. As Samford puts it, “It’s George Strait meets Kings of Leon.”
The latter enjoys a post-creation back story. Having come from a previous band Seven Mile South, the two asked their manager to come up with possible names. Last on his list was Shotgun Rider.
“He was joking, but we liked it,” Samford said. The manager didn’t have an answer to their next question — What does it mean? —so they invented one. “We think of it as, ‘God’s driving, but we’re in the passenger seat,’ ” said Enriquez, songwriter and electric guitar player to Samford’s lead singing and acoustic guitar.
The band’s website, it should be noted, also throws in a reference to some late night fatherly advice in its name origin.
Shotgun Rider performed April 14 as an opening act for Texas country star Cody Johnson’s Extraco Events Center show and returns as headliner for Saturday’s show at The Backyard.
Don’t expect the same show, advises Enriquez. “Five weeks ago, we released a new album (“Palo Duro”). Our set list is new. We have new members in our live band,” he said. “It’s a fun show.”
The two grew up in Castro County, farming country midway between Amarillo and Lubbock, and as they started making music together, they wanted to create that High Plains ambience. “West Texas is an empty and lonely place,” Enriquez observed.
To create that vibe, the two leaned on the twang of steel guitar and a fraction of studio reverb. “It’s our signature sound. We kinda crafted it that way . . . It’s ambient and moody, and works to our advantage,” Enriquez explained.
In a world where mainstream country is often criticized for its sameness, Shotgun Rider’s sound is gaining traction. The band already has logged three records in the Top 20 of iTunes country charts as well as music on the ABC television series “Nashville.”
Only weeks into the band’s latest release, Samford finds their audiences singing along with the new songs. Opening for the likes of Cody Johnson and Whiskey Myers this spring, the duo have been hitting the Texas-Oklahoma circuit hard to build their base.
In addition to its sound and its name, Shotgun Rider wants to stand out with a personal touch, hanging around after their shows to visit with fans. “We’re a band who comes out after the show and mingles with the crowd,” Samford said.
West Texas may be a lonely place, but that doesn’t extend to its musicians. “Come talk with us,” said Enriquez.