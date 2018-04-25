Atlanta saxophonist Mace Hibbard performs with the Waco Jazz Orchestra on Monday night, but with a different status: distinguished guest artist rather than talented Waco High School student.
“It’s the closing of a big circle in a way,” said Hibbard, a Grammy Award-winning jazz musician, teacher, composer and arranger. Oh, and a 1999 Waco High School graduate.
Hibbard, 41, returns to Waco to perform under the direction of his high school jazz band director, Byron Swann. Swann, now retired from Waco Independent School District, currently directs the Waco Jazz Orchestra.
The concert will feature Hibbard on some of his own arrangements, some numbers picked by Swann and an arrangement that Waco jazz pianist Dave Wild wrote for him.
Hibbard grew up in Waco where his father Dave taught trumpet at McLennan Community College and helped establish Jazz Night at the Hilton. The younger Hibbard gravitated to the saxophone and during his high school years sat in with the Waco Jazz Orchestra.
He left Waco for undergraduate and graduate music studies at the University of Texas . After several years in Austin, he and his wife Jennifer put down roots in Atlanta, where they’ve been for the last 15 years and are raising a 10-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter.
Atlanta has provided Hibbard the various parts that contemporary musicians need to assemble a career: a range of music venues allowing him to play anything from contemporary jazz to Big Band swing; touring Broadway shows (he played recently for “Matilda”); teaching at Georgia State University; and easy access to fly to larger cities such as New York and Los Angeles.
Hibbard also writes, arranges and has led his own band, though parenthood has dried up some of the time he once spent on that. He won a Grammy Award in 2010 for his play and arranging on the Derek Trucks Band album “Already Free.” Typically, Hibbard downplayed his contribution. “I was a very small cog in a big machine,” he said.
His varied career outlets come with the territory of being a musician, he said. “I look at it all as a big piece of pie. To be a musician these days, you have to have a finger in a lot of different areas,” he said. “It’s stressful, but kind of exhilarating. I don’t have to sit behind a desk five days a week.”
On Monday night, he’s on center stage as a performer — and that’s more than fine with him. “I’m really honored Mr. Swann asked me back to play,” he said.