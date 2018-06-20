The second “u” in Rumours signals something different that the rest of the band’s show name explains: “The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show.”
It’s not clear how one wins ultimate status in the universe of Fleetwood Mac tribute bands — there’s no tournament to my knowledge to rate the likes of, say, Fleetwood Max, an Atlanta-based Rumours, Fleetwood Mask and Tusk: The World’s No. 1 Fleetwood Mac Tribute — but the Fleetwood Mac details do matter for co-founder Ned Brower.
The Los Angeles-based Rumours will bring back the look and sound of famed 1970s-’80s pop-rock band Fleetwood Mac Friday in a Waco show at The Backyard. Rumours drummer Brower draws on his experience as musician and actor, but the idea evolved from a fan’s experience.
Brower remembers seeing the Fab Four, a Beatles tribute band, when a teenager — “it blew me away,” he recalled — and after playing in the southern California rock band Rooney for several years, that fan-pleasing experience came to mind when leaving Rooney.
Brower and bandmate Taylor Locke wanted to keep going and thought the solution might come in creating a tribute band. As they sifted through possible bands to salute, Fleetwood Mac came to mind.
The five-person band, now in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, started in England then became an English-American hybrid in 1975. It quickly became a fixture in the rock and pop charts in the 1970s and ’80s with such hit albums as “Rumours” and “Mirage” and singles like “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon,” “Dreams” and “Gypsy.”
The band had a distinctive sound and personality mix as well. “They had a lot of good material, different singers and two girls. It seemed like it would be wildly entertaining,” he recalled.
After assembling the requisite parts about five years ago — Brower as drummer Mick Fleetwood, Locke as guitarist and singer Lindsey Buckingham, Jesika Miller as lead singer Stevie Nicks, Rebecca Fishman as Christine McVie and Nic Johns as John McVie — Rumours took a closer look at Fleetwood Mac and its lineup during the glory years of 1975 to 1987.
“We try to replicate the band in their prime,” Brower explained.
Hours of listening to audio and viewing video followed and the tribute band found layers of details to get right. Locke noticed that Buckingham plucked and fingered his guitar’s strings when playing rather than using a pick and strumming, and Fleetwood Mac’s three vocalists continually swapped lead vocals and harmony lines, Brower said.
There were accents and mannerisms to master as well as reproducing the sound of the band’s recordings, a product of ’70s and ’80s recording studio production styles. Fleetwood Mac’s melodic lines frequently masked well-crafted arrangements.
For drummer Brower, the telling detail was no detail. “Listening to Mick play the drums, he was playing stuff differently every time,” he said.
Rumours did opt not to copy everything, namely the combustible personality mix of the original band, with two couples, Christine and John McVie and Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, breaking up but still remaining with the band.
The Los Angeles band did get enough details right to carve out regular gigs in Southern California and the occasional cross-country trip to venues in New York, Canada and Texas.
They even have a stage musical version, “Don’t Stop: The Musical Misadventures of Fleetwood Mac,” a scripted musical comedy that plays at Los Angeles’ Largo at the Coronet. “It’s a different show, a lot of acting in it,” he said.
Rumours’ Waco show will lean on the music and a lot of it. “We play a lot of the hit music. It’s a long set, because their song list is so deep. There were so many hit songs,” Brower said.
It’s not all Fleetwood Mac, either. The band has added songs from Stevie Nicks’ and Christie McVie’s solo careers, playing the Nicks-Tom Petty collaboration “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” as a tip of the hat not only to Nicks but Petty, who died last fall.
Even though the details are important to Rumours, the band benefits from a Fleetwood Mac fan base delighted to hear songs from their younger days. “What’s not to love? It’s an easy sell,” Brower said.